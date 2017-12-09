Aldershot Town 0-1 FC Halifax Town

Halifax celebrated a win over in-form Aldershot at the Recreation Ground.

The Shaymen set their stall out from the word go to end their desperate run of 12 without a win, Danny Clarke warming the palms of Lewis Ward with a fierce shot.

Halifax took the lead after a fine piece of opportunism by Scott McManus.

The midfielder spotted that Ward was lackadaisical in possession and raced in on the Shots keeper, taking advantage of a heavy touch to prod into the net on 39 minutes.

In the second half Shots substitute Jake Gallagher did have the ball in the Halifax net, but was adjudged offside.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.