Match ends, Aldershot Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1.
Aldershot Town 0-1 FC Halifax Town
Halifax celebrated a win over in-form Aldershot at the Recreation Ground.
The Shaymen set their stall out from the word go to end their desperate run of 12 without a win, Danny Clarke warming the palms of Lewis Ward with a fierce shot.
Halifax took the lead after a fine piece of opportunism by Scott McManus.
The midfielder spotted that Ward was lackadaisical in possession and raced in on the Shots keeper, taking advantage of a heavy touch to prod into the net on 39 minutes.
In the second half Shots substitute Jake Gallagher did have the ball in the Halifax net, but was adjudged offside.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3AlexanderSubstituted forLyons-Fosterat 78'minutes
- 22Reynolds
- 18Rowe
- 5Evans
- 21FowlerSubstituted forOyelekeat 56'minutes
- 17Kellerman
- 19McDonnellBooked at 48mins
- 27Taylor
- 7FenelonSubstituted forGallagherat 61'minutes
- 11Mensah
Substitutes
- 8Oyeleke
- 13Skinner
- 15Lyons-Foster
- 16Gallagher
Halifax
- 1JohnsonBooked at 80mins
- 2Moyo
- 3Wilde
- 18ClarkeSubstituted forCharlesat 75'minutes
- 6GarnerBooked at 31mins
- 5Brown
- 11McManus
- 20HibbsBooked at 81mins
- 22Collins
- 10OliverSubstituted forMiddletonat 90+1'minutes
- 38Waring
Substitutes
- 13Nicholson
- 16Morgan
- 28Barrows
- 35Middleton
- 40Charles
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 1,912
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Harry Middleton replaces Connor Oliver.
Booking
Jake Hibbs (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sam Johnson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kodi Lyons-Foster replaces Cheye Alexander.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Dion Charles replaces Danny Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jake Gallagher replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Manny Oyeleke replaces George Fowler.
Booking
Adam McDonnell (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town).
Booking
Scott Garner (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.