Aldershot Town 0-1 FC Halifax Town

Halifax celebrated a win over in-form Aldershot at the Recreation Ground.

The Shaymen set their stall out from the word go to end their desperate run of 12 without a win, Danny Clarke warming the palms of Lewis Ward with a fierce shot.

Halifax took the lead after a fine piece of opportunism by Scott McManus.

The midfielder spotted that Ward was lackadaisical in possession and raced in on the Shots keeper, taking advantage of a heavy touch to prod into the net on 39 minutes.

In the second half Shots substitute Jake Gallagher did have the ball in the Halifax net, but was adjudged offside.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3AlexanderSubstituted forLyons-Fosterat 78'minutes
  • 22Reynolds
  • 18Rowe
  • 5Evans
  • 21FowlerSubstituted forOyelekeat 56'minutes
  • 17Kellerman
  • 19McDonnellBooked at 48mins
  • 27Taylor
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forGallagherat 61'minutes
  • 11Mensah

Substitutes

  • 8Oyeleke
  • 13Skinner
  • 15Lyons-Foster
  • 16Gallagher

Halifax

  • 1JohnsonBooked at 80mins
  • 2Moyo
  • 3Wilde
  • 18ClarkeSubstituted forCharlesat 75'minutes
  • 6GarnerBooked at 31mins
  • 5Brown
  • 11McManus
  • 20HibbsBooked at 81mins
  • 22Collins
  • 10OliverSubstituted forMiddletonat 90+1'minutes
  • 38Waring

Substitutes

  • 13Nicholson
  • 16Morgan
  • 28Barrows
  • 35Middleton
  • 40Charles
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
1,912

Live Text

Match ends, Aldershot Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Harry Middleton replaces Connor Oliver.

Booking

Jake Hibbs (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sam Johnson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kodi Lyons-Foster replaces Cheye Alexander.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Dion Charles replaces Danny Clarke.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jake Gallagher replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Manny Oyeleke replaces George Fowler.

Booking

Adam McDonnell (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town).

Booking

Scott Garner (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2413563023744
2Sutton United2412663429542
3Wrexham2412662318542
4Dover24118533171641
5Dag & Red23117538251340
6Aldershot24117637251240
7Boreham Wood23108534221238
8Bromley2410773931837
9Tranmere2397728181034
10Ebbsfleet2381053324934
11Maidstone United229762527-234
12Woking2210392930-133
13Maidenhead United2471073234-231
14Hartlepool248792428-431
15Gateshead227872721629
16Halifax247892532-729
17Fylde217773228428
18Eastleigh2451183136-526
19Barrow2467112832-425
20Leyton Orient2466123141-1024
21Chester2349102236-1421
22Torquay2446142137-1618
23Guiseley2238111940-2117
24Solihull Moors2444162142-2116
