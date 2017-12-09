Brechin City 1-2 St Mirren

From the section

Cammy Smith's penalty proved decisive for promotion-chasing St Mirren

St Mirren remained within a point of Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United with a win at Brechin City.

Former Hearts striker Gavin Reilly raced clear to open the scoring with his seventh goal of the season.

Isaac Lyne's perseverance and strength led to him equalising after 27 minutes.

But with 26 minutes remaining, Cammy Smith converted from the spot after being fouled to make it 2-1, and leave Brechin still searching for their first league win of the season.