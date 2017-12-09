Match ends, Brechin City 1, St. Mirren 2.
Brechin City 1-2 St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
St Mirren remained within a point of Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United with a win at Brechin City.
Former Hearts striker Gavin Reilly raced clear to open the scoring with his seventh goal of the season.
Isaac Lyne's perseverance and strength led to him equalising after 27 minutes.
But with 26 minutes remaining, Cammy Smith converted from the spot after being fouled to make it 2-1, and leave Brechin still searching for their first league win of the season.
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McLean
- 20Crighton
- 4Fusco
- 15Spark
- 29Smith
- 21Sinclair
- 11WattSubstituted forGrahamat 75'minutes
- 3DyerSubstituted forLynasat 17'minutes
- 18OrsiSubstituted forJacksonat 79'minutes
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 7Love
- 8Graham
- 9Jackson
- 12O'Neil
- 14Lynas
- 19O'Neil
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 16McShaneSubstituted forSuttonat 61'minutes
- 4McGinn
- 7MagennisBooked at 65mins
- 11SmithBooked at 74minsSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 90'minutes
- 10MorganSubstituted forBuchananat 87'minutes
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 5Buchanan
- 8Duffy
- 9Sutton
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 21Stewart
- 26McCart
- 31O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 812
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, St. Mirren 2.
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Foul by John Sutton (St. Mirren).
Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Cameron Smith.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Gregor Buchanan replaces Lewis Morgan.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Sutton (St. Mirren).
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Andrew Jackson replaces Kalvin Orsi.
Foul by John Sutton (St. Mirren).
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Euan Spark (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Finn Graham replaces Liam Watt.
Booking
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Booking
Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1, St. Mirren 2. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty St. Mirren. Cameron Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.