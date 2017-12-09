Scottish Championship
Brechin1St Mirren2

Brechin City 1-2 St Mirren

Cammy Smith scores a penalty for St Mirren against Brechin City
Cammy Smith's penalty proved decisive for promotion-chasing St Mirren

St Mirren remained within a point of Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United with a win at Brechin City.

Former Hearts striker Gavin Reilly raced clear to open the scoring with his seventh goal of the season.

Isaac Lyne's perseverance and strength led to him equalising after 27 minutes.

But with 26 minutes remaining, Cammy Smith converted from the spot after being fouled to make it 2-1, and leave Brechin still searching for their first league win of the season.

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 2McLean
  • 20Crighton
  • 4Fusco
  • 15Spark
  • 29Smith
  • 21Sinclair
  • 11WattSubstituted forGrahamat 75'minutes
  • 3DyerSubstituted forLynasat 17'minutes
  • 18OrsiSubstituted forJacksonat 79'minutes
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 7Love
  • 8Graham
  • 9Jackson
  • 12O'Neil
  • 14Lynas
  • 19O'Neil

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 16McShaneSubstituted forSuttonat 61'minutes
  • 4McGinn
  • 7MagennisBooked at 65mins
  • 11SmithBooked at 74minsSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 90'minutes
  • 10MorganSubstituted forBuchananat 87'minutes
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 5Buchanan
  • 8Duffy
  • 9Sutton
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 21Stewart
  • 26McCart
  • 31O'Keefe
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
812

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Brechin City 1, St. Mirren 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, St. Mirren 2.

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

Foul by John Sutton (St. Mirren).

Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Cameron Smith.

Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).

Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Gregor Buchanan replaces Lewis Morgan.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Sutton (St. Mirren).

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Fusco.

Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Andrew Jackson replaces Kalvin Orsi.

Foul by John Sutton (St. Mirren).

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Fusco.

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Euan Spark (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Finn Graham replaces Liam Watt.

Booking

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).

(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Fusco.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Booking

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1, St. Mirren 2. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty St. Mirren. Cameron Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd1610332214833
2St Mirren16102431201132
3Queen of Sth167542821726
4Livingston147432418625
5Dunfermline1665532221023
6Morton166552418623
7Dumbarton154651420-618
8Inverness CT154561718-117
9Falkirk14167925-169
10Brechin1603131136-253
Top Stories

