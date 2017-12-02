Match ends, Strasbourg 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Strasbourg 2-1 Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season as they were beaten by struggling Strasbourg.
Nuno da Costa headed the hosts, who move up to 14th, into the lead.
Kylian Mbappe, back in the starting line-up after being dropped to the bench in midweek, equalised from Adrien Rabiot's pass.
But Stephane Bahoken scored the winner, smashing home after da Costa flicked on a long ball from goalkeeper Bingourou Kamara.
PSG had chances to win during nine minutes of stoppage time when Rabiot forced a save from Alexandre Oukidja, who replaced the injured Kamara, and then Mbappe fired over from close range.
The capital side are nine points above second-placed Monaco, who beat Angers 1-0 thanks to Radamel Falcao's second-minute goal.
Line-ups
Strasbourg
- 30KamaraSubstituted forOukidjaat 72'minutes
- 27Lala
- 12Mangane
- 26Koné
- 22Seka
- 28MartinBooked at 90mins
- 8Aholou
- 11LienardBooked at 90mins
- 29Da CostaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGrimmat 86'minutes
- 19BahokenSubstituted forSaadiat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Terrier
Substitutes
- 6Grimm
- 7Sacko
- 9Saadi
- 13Blayac
- 16Oukidja
- 21Salmier
- 33Caci
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Alves da Silva
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 90mins
- 17Berchiche IzetaBooked at 44mins
- 27PastoreSubstituted forLo Celsoat 81'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forVerrattiat 80'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forCavaniat 75'minutes
- 29Mbappé
- 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 6Verratti
- 9Cavani
- 12Meunier
- 18Lo Celso
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
- Attendance:
- 25,327
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away29
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Strasbourg 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexandre Oukidja.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Attempt blocked. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Booking
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jonas Martin (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonas Martin (Strasbourg).
Booking
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Dimitri Lienard (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Booking
Dimitri Lienard (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Idriss Saadi (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Idriss Saadi (Strasbourg).
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Attempt saved. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (Strasbourg).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kader Mangane.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kenny Lala.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Jeremy Grimm replaces Joia Nuno Da Costa.
Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross following a set piece situation.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dimitri Lienard (Strasbourg).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kenny Lala.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe with a headed pass.
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dimitri Lienard (Strasbourg).
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Idriss Saadi replaces Stéphane Bahoken.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Terrier (Strasbourg).
Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.