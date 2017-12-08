Man Utd v Man City: Pep Guardiola not thinking about breaking record

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester derby: Could City leave United behind?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the chance to make history is not playing on his mind as he prepares for Sunday's derby with rivals Manchester United.

If City win the game it will be their 14th league victory in a row - a record in a single Premier League season.

However, Guardiola says his focus is only on developing a strategy to beat Jose Mourinho's side.

"The record will be broken, my concern is how we win the game," he said.

"If you play one game thinking about records you forget what you have to do."

This is the first derby since April 2013 where the two clubs occupy the top two positions in the table.

If City win at Old Trafford they will move 11 points clear while United would close the gap to five with victory.

Guardiola believes it is far too early to suggest the match could be a title decider.

"Winning, drawing or losing on Sunday, we are not going to win or lose the Premier League. It's December," he added.

"There are a lot of points to play for, more than 70. We just focus on the game."

'We are like twins'

Guardiola and Mourinho have a long-running rivalry, stretching back to their time in Spain as managers of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

That rivalry has, at times, been feisty but Guardiola believes when it comes to the desire to win trophies they are the same.

"Definitely. In that we are twins," said Guardiola when asked if he was as obsessed with winning as Mourinho.

"They want to win trophies, we want to win trophies. I think [Chelsea boss] Antonio Conte is the same as well, and [Liverpool manager] Jurgen Klopp and [Tottenham boss] Mauricio Pochettino, and in all the leagues around the world, the managers are like that."

'A special match'

United are unbeaten in their past 40 competitive games at home, equalling the club record set in March 1966 under Matt Busby.

While Mourinho's focus is, like Guardiola's, only on collecting three more points, he is well aware what the fixture means to fans.

The Portuguese said: "For us, in the end, it's three points but honestly, I think for the people born in the city and feeling the colours, it's a good positive rivalry and a special match.

"For me, it's one more big match against one of the best teams in the country.

"We are a better team than last year. I think City is also better than last season."