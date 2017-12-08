BBC to show Aberdeen v St Mirren in Scottish Cup fourth round
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC Scotland will broadcast live television coverage of the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie between Aberdeen and St Mirren.
The Dons, last season's tournament runners-up, host the Buddies at Pittodrie on Saturday 20 January, with the match kicking off 12:15 GMT.
There will be 13 other fourth-round ties that day at 15:00.
Fraserburgh v Rangers and Hearts v Hibernian will be played on Sunday 21 January.
Aberdeen are third in the Premiership while St Mirren are second in the Championship.