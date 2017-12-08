BBC to show Aberdeen v St Mirren in Scottish Cup fourth round

From the section

Aberdeen won 3-0 the last time they played St Mirren in 2015

BBC Scotland will broadcast live television coverage of the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie between Aberdeen and St Mirren.

The Dons, last season's tournament runners-up, host the Buddies at Pittodrie on Saturday 20 January, with the match kicking off 12:15 GMT.

There will be 13 other fourth-round ties that day at 15:00.

Fraserburgh v Rangers and Hearts v Hibernian will be played on Sunday 21 January.

Aberdeen are third in the Premiership while St Mirren are second in the Championship.