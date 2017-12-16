Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Burton Albion

Lloyd Dyer became Burton's leading scorer in the league with his third goal of the season

Lloyd Dyer's goal lifted Burton off the bottom of the table and dragged Bolton back into the relegation zone.

The Brewers went ahead when a headed clearance fell to Dyer whose 25-yard volley sneaked into the bottom corner.

Bolton almost levelled when David Wheater's header bounced down off the crossbar and goalkeeper Stephen Bywater blocked Darren Pratley's follow-up.

The visitors held out against second-half pressure to claim only their second win in 14 matches.

Goals looked on the cards in the first-ever league meeting between the sides, who shared the Championship's worst defensive records at kick-off, having leaked 80 goals between them this season.

Burton had found the net just three times in 10 previous attempts away from home but, despite allowing Bolton most of the possession, the visitors had the greater share of the first-half chances with Dyer forcing Jak Alnwick into a good save.

Will Buckley missed Wanderers' best effort when he volleyed straight at Albion keeper Bywater.

Burton were content to protect their lead after the break as the Trotters dominated the second half, with Sammy Ameobi flashing a shot just wide and forcing a save from 30 yards.

But Nigel Clough's side looked solid and almost added a late second, with Alnwick saving from Marvin Sordell, as they held out for only their second away win of the season.

Burton move up two places to 22nd and within a point of escaping the bottom three, while Bolton, who have followed a seven-match unbeaten run with three defeats in four, slip to 23rd, level on points with bottom side Birmingham.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson:

"Even before they scored we had a chance through Will Buckley. We had other opportunities, too, but we didn't make the keeper work enough, or if we did hit the target the shot went straight at him.

"We just needed someone to be calm and stick the ball in the back of the net to settle everyone down again. After the goal it was going to be a game of few chances but we needed to take one of the ones we had.

"It is a huge disappointment because it's a game we came in expecting to win. It's three points dropped against one of our rivals so we haven't done ourselves any favours at all."

Burton assistant manager Andy Garner:

"I said before the game we didn't want to lose, but we said at half-time 'there is a chance to win a football match if you want to'.

"The importance of getting the first goal is vital. To get the lead gives you something to fight for and we held on strongly towards the end. Man-for-man we defended superbly.

"There was something in the air today that I just fancied it, and over the 90 minutes I think we deserved it."