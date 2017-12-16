St Mirren 1-0 Dunfermline Athletic

There was confusion when a penalty was awarded to Dunfermline only for the officials to reverse the decision

St Mirren moved two points clear at the top of the Championship thanks to Cammy Smith's solitary strike against Dunfermline in Paisley.

There was a let-off for Pars keeper Sean Murdoch, who escaped with a yellow card for bringing down Gavin Reilly when the striker was through on goal.

But the hosts made the breakthrough on 38 minutes, when Smith applied the finish to a well-worked move.

Dunfermline substitute Fraser Aird both wasted a great late chance to level.

And the Fifers were disappointed when referee Craig Charleston chose to give a free kick for St Mirren rather than a penalty when Ryan Williamson clashed with Adam Eckersley on the goal-line.

The only goal came when Kyle Magennis managed to pick out Ian McShane, who then fizzed a dangerous ball across the six yard box. Reilly could not get a connection but Smith did get the crucial touch.

There was almost a swift response from Dunfermline as Declan McManus sent a diving header narrowly wide from a Joe Cardle free kick.

Reilly then broke one-on-one with Murdoch again but this time he lobbed his shot over the top.

Charleston appeared to give the visitors a penalty for the collision between Williamson and Eckersley but changed his view after consulting with his assistant.

With four minutes remaining, a Williamson cross landed at the feet of Aird at the back post but the replacement forward could only fire the ball high and wide.