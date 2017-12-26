Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Southampton 2.
Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Southampton
Harry Kane grabbed another hat-trick and broke the record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year as Tottenham thrashed Southampton at Wembley.
The Spurs and England striker headed home his 37th league goal of 2017 on 22 minutes to surpass Alan Shearer's landmark, which was set during his time at Blackburn in 1995.
Kane then added two more either side of half-time to bring his total for the year - for both club and country - to 56, two more than Barcelona and Argentina striker Lionel Messi.
Before Kane's third, Dele Alli had made it 3-0 on 49 minutes when he drilled in from outside the area, before setting up Son Heung-min two minutes later, who powered a confident finish past Fraser Forster.
Southampton, without top scorer Charlie Austin, got off the mark when Sofiane Boufal struck low under Hugo Lloris, and Dusan Tadic added a second with a lofted effort.
Despite a second-half recovery, Saints never looked like spoiling the Spurs party and have now gone a month without a win in the Premier League.
Spurs, meanwhile, stay fifth after Liverpool beat Swansea 5-0 in Tuesday's late kick-off.
It was an impressive display from Mauricio Pochettino's side, but the game will always be remembered for Kane's record-breaking day, as he cemented his status as one of the top flight's most prolific strikers.
Speaking about his 22-year record being taken, Shearer tweeted: "You've had a magnificent 2017, Harry Kane. You deserve to hold the record of most Premier League goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work."
Harry Kane's record-breaking 2017
- Kane reached his goal-scoring record in 36 games - six fewer than Shearer in 1995
- The 24-year-old has scored more league goals this season than Bournemouth, West Brom, Swansea, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Huddersfield
- He is the first player in Premier League history to score six hat-tricks in a single calendar year
- Kane has scored eight Premier League hat-tricks, as many as Thierry Henry and Michael Owen - only Alan Shearer (11) and Robbie Fowler (9) have more in the competition.
- Kane has scored 56 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham and England in 2017. He is Europe's top scorer over the past 12 months in the five major countries (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France)
- The Spurs striker has now scored 96 Premier League goals for the club - one off Teddy Sheringham's record
|Top 10 - Premier League goals in a calendar year
|Player
|Goals
|Games played
|Harry Kane (2017)
|39
|36
|Alan Shearer (1995)
|36
|42
|Robin van Persie (2011)
|35
|36
|Thierry Henry (2004)
|34
|39
|Les Ferdinand (1995)
|30
|34
|Alan Shearer (1994)
|30
|37
|Luis Suarez (2013)
|30
|41
|Sergio Aguero (2016)
|29
|28
|Alan Shearer (2002)
|27
|31
|Harry Kane (2015)
|27
|38
More trouble ahead for Saints
Southampton had drawn three and lost three of their past six games and arrived at Wembley without two key players in Austin, who is injured and suspended, and Virgil van Dijk, who was left out of the squad again amid reports of a January exit.
They looked overwhelmed at times and contributed to Tottenham's dominance.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fouled Danny Rose on the edge of the area and gave away the Christian Eriksen free-kick which led to Kane's opener.
And Nathan Redmond's mistake in the Spurs half gifted the hosts possession and their counter-attack finished with Son's strike for 4-0.
Southampton, three points above the relegation zone in 13th, were able to recover some pride as they twice beat a stuttering Lloris, but it was too little, too late.
Mauricio Pellegrino's side face more tough tasks ahead, with an away trip to Manchester United up next.
"We were a little bit unlucky because in the second half we were close to going 1-2 but once we conceded the third one the game was gone," said Pellegrino.
"I want to see a team with character fighting and playing for the ball. Sometimes you do well, sometimes you do not but the minimum is to show this from the beginning. The wrong thing is we waited until the Tottenham goal to react."
On Van Dijk's omission, the Southampton boss added: "We know that around Virgil there will be a lot of speculation. You will have to wait until January, I pick the best for my team right now. That is my decision."
Pochettino's new year's resolution
While Kane will quite rightly dominate the headlines, there were some other stand-out performances for the hosts.
Alli ended his two-month goal drought in the Premier League when he turned on Oriol Romeu and struck a sweet strike from distance, while Son was rewarded for his all-round display with a well-executed finish.
Spurs now have five wins from their past six matches in all competitions, and Pochettino wants their form to continue into 2018.
"We are ambitious but I am happy that we finished the year in a very good way," said the Argentine.
"For next year? We must win - win every game. The mentality is so important for us."
Man of the match - Harry Kane
What next?
Southampton are back in action on Saturday, 30 December against Manchester United at Old Trafford (17:30 GMT), while Spurs return in 2018, when they travel to Swansea on Tuesday, 2 January (19:45)
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 24Aurier
- 6D Sánchez
- 5Vertonghen
- 3Rose
- 15Dier
- 19DembéléSubstituted forSissokoat 54'minutes
- 23Eriksen
- 20AlliSubstituted forWinksat 84'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forLamelaat 76'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Trippier
- 11Lamela
- 13Vorm
- 17Sissoko
- 18Llorente
- 29Winks
- 33Davies
Southampton
- 44Forster
- 5Stephens
- 3Yoshida
- 6Hoedt
- 33TargettSubstituted forMcQueenat 77'minutes
- 14Romeu
- 19Boufal
- 23HøjbjergBooked at 21mins
- 18LeminaSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 63'minutes
- 22RedmondSubstituted forTadicat 63'minutes
- 7LongBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 8Davis
- 11Tadic
- 13McCarthy
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 20Gabbiadini
- 26Pied
- 38McQueen
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 57,297
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Southampton 2.
Attempt missed. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton).
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Christian Eriksen.
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Dele Alli.
Attempt missed. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dele Alli.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 5, Southampton 2. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam McQueen.
Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Sam McQueen replaces Matt Targett.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela replaces Son Heung-Min.
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).
Foul by Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur).
Matt Targett (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 5, Southampton 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dele Alli with a through ball following a fast break.
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, Southampton 1. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Manolo Gabbiadini replaces Mario Lemina.