Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Stoke City 1.
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City
Ramadan Sobhi's second-half equaliser earned a precious Premier League point for Stoke against Huddersfield in an entertaining encounter at the John Smith's stadium.
Tom Ince gave the Terriers a deserved lead after 10 minutes when he side-footed in Collin Quaner's pull-back from close range.
Stoke should have scored in the first half, but Danish keeper Jonas Lossl made a stunning one handed stop on the goalline from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's overhead kick in the 27th minute.
Huddersfield dominated after the break, but Stoke equalised when Joe Allen squared to the arriving Sobhi at the far post and he tapped home on the hour mark.
Both teams had shouts for penalties, with Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy and then Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf going down in the area under heavy challenges.
Stoke move up to 13th, three points off the bottom three, while Huddersfield stay 11th.
Hosts good going forward but Lossl produces key moment
The Terriers impressed in attack.
Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy was excellent in midfield, while Collin Quaner and Rajiv van La Parra were a constant threat on the wings.
They had 18 shots in the match, including 10 in the second half, but it will concern manager David Wagner that they did not convert their chances.
And it will be keeper Lossl who will take many of the plaudits following his wonder save.
It came from a Stoke corner, with Lossl first keeping a Kurt Zouma header out and then recovering to prevent Choupo-Moting's shot from crossing the line, clawing the ball off the goalline and onto the post before smothering the rebound.
Goalline technology replays showed the ball was just millimetres away from being a goal.
"I needed a bit of luck in that situation," the keeper said after the game.
Potters boss Mark Hughes said: "How that hasn't gone in, I have no idea."
Stoke's away struggles
Last week's win against West Brom had lifted the pressure on Hughes and he fielded an unchanged side as he sought to build on that victory.
The Potters' defence has been an issue this season, having conceded 40 Premier League goals prior to their Boxing Day trip.
Goal against number 41 duly arrived quickly, and they have kept just two clean sheets in 20 league games this season.
England goalkeeper Jack Butland produced a few shaky moments in goal, dropping a cross and making a hash of a clearance, but kept the Terriers at bay in the second half and made seven saves in the game.
He also had to contend with one of the worst back passes of the season when Allen hacked the ball towards him, and the keeper was forced to concede a Huddersfield corner.
An injury to captain Ryan Shawcross after 30 minutes was a further blow to the Potters' defence.
Stoke did look dangerous in attack, especially from set pieces as ex-England striker Peter Crouch threatened, while Allen did well at 10, supported by Shaqiri and Choupo-Moting.
Their defence improved after the equaliser, but they were also helped by the Terriers, who were wasteful in front of goal.
Hughes will be happy to have earned a point but his team's away form will continue to be a concern, having won just one game in 10 on the road.
Man of the match - Aaron Mooy
What they said? - 'We showed can can compete with established sides'
Huddersfield boss David Wagner: "I'm very pleased with the performance. We were aggressive and controlled the open play, but they were dangerous from set pieces and scored too.
"Maybe 1-1 was a fair result, so we accept it. When you invest so much and create such good situations on the wings, you hope for more clear cut chances. We performed well, though.
"It was a very intense game played in a great atmosphere. We have seen that we can more than compete with an established Premier League side like Stoke City".
Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "It was a little bit to and fro and you could argue we had more clear cut chances. We created some good moments. After their goal we kept at it, pushing and asking questions. We showed good desire."
On his injury problems: "It is not easy at the moment, but we are getting through it. The lads are giving me everything and getting points."
What's next?
Huddersfield welcome Burnley on Saturday, while Stoke travel to Chelsea - both games are at 15:00 GMT.
Stats - Ince's goal drought is over
- Only Southampton (11) are on a current longer run without a Premier League clean sheet than Stoke (10, level with Newcastle).
- Sobhi has scored in consecutive Premier League games, after failing to find the net in his first 29 appearances in the competition.
- Ince scored his first Premier League goal for Huddersfield with what was his 45th shot in the competition for them.
- In fact, this was Ince's second ever goal in the competition. His first came with his first ever shot, for Crystal Palace back in February 2014, with his goal today ending a run of 59 shots without one.
- Huddersfield kept a clean sheet in their first three Premier League games this season, but have managed to keep one in just three of the 17 since.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 2Smith
- 25M JorgensenBooked at 85mins
- 26SchindlerBooked at 59mins
- 15LöweSubstituted forMaloneat 83'minutes
- 10Mooy
- 6Hogg
- 23Quaner
- 22Ince
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forLolleyat 62'minutes
- 24MounieSubstituted forDepoitreat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Malone
- 13Coleman
- 14Cranie
- 18Lolley
- 19Williams
- 20Depoitre
- 33Hadergjonaj
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 42Edwards
- 17ShawcrossSubstituted forSobhiat 32'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 6ZoumaBooked at 72mins
- 5Wimmer
- 24FletcherSubstituted forAdamat 76'minutes
- 20CameronBooked at 69mins
- 22ShaqiriSubstituted forDioufat 65'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 4Allen
- 10Choupo-Moting
- 25Crouch
Substitutes
- 9Berahino
- 14Afellay
- 16Adam
- 18Diouf
- 32Sobhi
- 33Grant
- 36Souttar
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 24,047
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Stoke City 1.
Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Attempt missed. Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Laurent Depoitre.
Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) because of an injury.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Booking
Zanka (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Zanka (Huddersfield Town).
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Scott Malone replaces Chris Löwe.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Zanka.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Charlie Adam replaces Darren Fletcher.
Booking
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Geoff Cameron.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Booking
Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kurt Zouma (Stoke City).
Tom Ince (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City).
Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Ince (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Geoff Cameron (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Mame Biram Diouf replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Attempt saved. Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Laurent Depoitre.
Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jonas Lössl.