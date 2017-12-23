Championship
Sunderland1Birmingham1

Sunderland 1-1 Birmingham City

Sam Gallagher puts Birmingham in front against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light
Sam Gallagher's goal was his third of the season and second in two games

Birmingham held on to deny Sunderland back-to-back home victories despite Sam Gallagher's second-half sending off.

Gallagher put the Blues ahead at the second attempt after his initial effort was saved, but Lewis Grabban fired in the equaliser soon after.

Both sides had several chances before Gallagher was shown a second yellow card for a foul on James Vaughan.

Sunderland dominated the game following his dismissal but were unable to break down a packed Blues defence.

Gallagher's early goal, just Birmingham's 12th of the season, could have relieved some of the pressure on boss Steve Cotterill, who received a vote of confidence from the club's board prior to the game.

But Grabban's 12th goal of his campaign left City without a win in six games, bottom of the Championship and three points adrift of safety.

Sunderland had ended a 364-day wait for a home victory in their previous Championship fixture, and they could have had a second in eight days had David Stockdale not made a fine second-half save to deny George Honeyman.

But a draw was a fair result for both sides as Sunderland fell back into the relegation zone, one point and one place below 21st-placed Burton at Christmas.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:

"I'm disappointed. [It was] an opportunity missed. Overall we were a little nervous, lacked a bit of confidence.

"I was pleased at 1-0 down to show conviction. We didn't fold. We showed adversity and courage, but I expected us to go and win it.

"In key moments we lost conviction and courage too after that. In all our performances since I have been here this is the one we looked nervous."

Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill:

"I think it was a foul on Cheikh Ndoye for Sunderland's goal. Sam Gallagher's two bookings are the softest you will see in your life.

"Sam is an honest boy. He hasn't dived. When he gets that touch, he has to go round him. What happens if he goes steaming into the keeper? It was harsh.

"We could have been two goals to the good at half-time. We carved out some great chances."

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 25Ruiter
  • 22Love
  • 18Browning
  • 16O'Shea
  • 36Wilson
  • 21Matthews
  • 27Gooch
  • 24GibsonSubstituted forNdongat 74'minutes
  • 26Honeyman
  • 11GrabbanSubstituted forMajaat 74'minutes
  • 9VaughanSubstituted forAsoroat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Steele
  • 3Oviedo
  • 13McManaman
  • 17Ndong
  • 19McGeady
  • 20Maja
  • 29Asoro

Birmingham

  • 13Stockdale
  • 5Colin
  • 28Morrison
  • 12DeanBooked at 80mins
  • 3GroundsBooked at 90mins
  • 8Gardner
  • 6KieftenbeldBooked at 64mins
  • 27JotaSubstituted forDavisat 80'minutes
  • 17NdoyeSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 86'minutes
  • 20BogaSubstituted forMaghomaat 79'minutes
  • 18GallagherBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 2Nsue
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 15Bramall
  • 19Maghoma
  • 26Davis
  • 39Trueman
  • 50Gleeson
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
29,312

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home19
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Sunderland 1, Birmingham City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Birmingham City 1.

Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).

Booking

Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).

Maxime Colin (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).

Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Wilson (Sunderland).

Attempt blocked. Adam Matthews (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Cheikh Ndoye.

Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman.

Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).

Hand ball by Josh Maja (Sunderland).

Attempt saved. Adam Matthews (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).

Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. David Davis replaces Jota.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma replaces Jeremie Boga.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Joel Asoro replaces James Vaughan.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Maja replaces Lewis Grabban.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Didier Ndong replaces Darron Gibson.

Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by George Honeyman with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Grabban with a through ball.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City) for a bad foul.

Foul by Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City).

James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Darron Gibson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City).

Marc Wilson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).

Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Jota (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).

Foul by Jota (Birmingham City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

