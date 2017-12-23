Sunderland 1-1 Birmingham City

Match ends, Sunderland 1, Birmingham City 1.
Birmingham held on to deny Sunderland back-to-back home victories despite Sam Gallagher's second-half sending off.
Gallagher put the Blues ahead at the second attempt after his initial effort was saved, but Lewis Grabban fired in the equaliser soon after.
Both sides had several chances before Gallagher was shown a second yellow card for a foul on James Vaughan.
Sunderland dominated the game following his dismissal but were unable to break down a packed Blues defence.
Gallagher's early goal, just Birmingham's 12th of the season, could have relieved some of the pressure on boss Steve Cotterill, who received a vote of confidence from the club's board prior to the game.
But Grabban's 12th goal of his campaign left City without a win in six games, bottom of the Championship and three points adrift of safety.
Sunderland had ended a 364-day wait for a home victory in their previous Championship fixture, and they could have had a second in eight days had David Stockdale not made a fine second-half save to deny George Honeyman.
But a draw was a fair result for both sides as Sunderland fell back into the relegation zone, one point and one place below 21st-placed Burton at Christmas.
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:
"I'm disappointed. [It was] an opportunity missed. Overall we were a little nervous, lacked a bit of confidence.
"I was pleased at 1-0 down to show conviction. We didn't fold. We showed adversity and courage, but I expected us to go and win it.
"In key moments we lost conviction and courage too after that. In all our performances since I have been here this is the one we looked nervous."
Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill:
"I think it was a foul on Cheikh Ndoye for Sunderland's goal. Sam Gallagher's two bookings are the softest you will see in your life.
"Sam is an honest boy. He hasn't dived. When he gets that touch, he has to go round him. What happens if he goes steaming into the keeper? It was harsh.
"We could have been two goals to the good at half-time. We carved out some great chances."
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Birmingham City 1.
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).
Booking
Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).
Maxime Colin (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).
Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Wilson (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. Adam Matthews (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Cheikh Ndoye.
Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).
Hand ball by Josh Maja (Sunderland).
Attempt saved. Adam Matthews (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. David Davis replaces Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma replaces Jeremie Boga.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Joel Asoro replaces James Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Maja replaces Lewis Grabban.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Didier Ndong replaces Darron Gibson.
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by George Honeyman with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Grabban with a through ball.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City) for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City).
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Darron Gibson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City).
Marc Wilson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jota (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).
Foul by Jota (Birmingham City).