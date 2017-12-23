Sunderland 1-1 Birmingham City

Sam Gallagher's goal was his third of the season and second in two games

Birmingham held on to deny Sunderland back-to-back home victories despite Sam Gallagher's second-half sending off.

Gallagher put the Blues ahead at the second attempt after his initial effort was saved, but Lewis Grabban fired in the equaliser soon after.

Both sides had several chances before Gallagher was shown a second yellow card for a foul on James Vaughan.

Sunderland dominated the game following his dismissal but were unable to break down a packed Blues defence.

Gallagher's early goal, just Birmingham's 12th of the season, could have relieved some of the pressure on boss Steve Cotterill, who received a vote of confidence from the club's board prior to the game.

But Grabban's 12th goal of his campaign left City without a win in six games, bottom of the Championship and three points adrift of safety.

Sunderland had ended a 364-day wait for a home victory in their previous Championship fixture, and they could have had a second in eight days had David Stockdale not made a fine second-half save to deny George Honeyman.

But a draw was a fair result for both sides as Sunderland fell back into the relegation zone, one point and one place below 21st-placed Burton at Christmas.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:

"I'm disappointed. [It was] an opportunity missed. Overall we were a little nervous, lacked a bit of confidence.

"I was pleased at 1-0 down to show conviction. We didn't fold. We showed adversity and courage, but I expected us to go and win it.

"In key moments we lost conviction and courage too after that. In all our performances since I have been here this is the one we looked nervous."

Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill:

"I think it was a foul on Cheikh Ndoye for Sunderland's goal. Sam Gallagher's two bookings are the softest you will see in your life.

"Sam is an honest boy. He hasn't dived. When he gets that touch, he has to go round him. What happens if he goes steaming into the keeper? It was harsh.

"We could have been two goals to the good at half-time. We carved out some great chances."