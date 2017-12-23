Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Sheffield United 2.
Aston Villa 2-2 Sheffield United
Aston Villa let slip an early two-goal lead as they were held to an ultimately disappointing draw by fellow Championship play-off contenders Sheffield United.
Top scorer Albert Adomah's fourth-minute penalty was quickly followed by Mile Jedinak's header.
Yet, by the 26th minute, the Blades had levelled with two well-taken strikes from Clayton Donaldson.
The draw leaves both sides nine points off an automatic promotion place.
For all their spirit in coming back to claim a deserved point, Chris Wilder's side have now gone six games without a win, while it is almost a month since Villa last won, having picked up just three points from their last four games.
Villa made a dream start, going two up in nine minutes.
First, teenage striker Keinan Davis went down under a relatively soft challenge by Richard Stearman and the referee pointed to the spot.
Adomah duly despatched the spotkick, for his 11th goal of the season, followed five minutes later by the soaring Jedinak's fierce header from Conor Hourihane's right-wing corner.
Within three minutes, the Blades pulled one back when Jedinak failed to cut out John Lundstram's long ball over the top and Birmingham City old boy Donaldson coolly brought the ball down before chipping over the stranded Sam Johnstone.
It was then makeshift centre-half Jedinak's error that let Donaldson in for his second goal when he failed to deal with another long ball, this time from another former Blues player Mark Duffy.
That allowed Donaldson to power clear and fire through keeper Johnstone's legs. But it proved to be the end of the scoring, Leon Clarke, the Championship's 14-goal top scorer, going closest in a poor second half, with an off-target far-post header just wide.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC Sport:
"We made a wonderful start, got in front and looked good, but we've then gifted them two goals.
"The one thing you can't legislate for is individual errors. It cost us last week in a big game (at Derby) and it's cost us again.
"That's disappointing because it's the one area where we've looked strong. We had the best defensive record earlier in the season. Now, all of a sudden, we're making unforced mistakes."
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Sport:
"It was attitude and character that got us through more than free flowing football but that was what I needed.
"It may not have been the biggest result of the day in England but, in our dressing room, it feels like a win. Maybe it could be a turning point for us. It had to start somewhere.
"Clayton Donaldson has got himself back in over the last two or three weeks. We're not big hitters in this division and people might have been a surprise when we signed him, but he's really good for Birmingham City over the last few seasons and hopefully he can now have a good run at it with us."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 27El MohamadySubstituted forHoganat 73'minutes
- 5Chester
- 15Jedinak
- 3Taylor
- 7SnodgrassSubstituted forde Laetat 59'minutes
- 6Whelan
- 14Hourihane
- 37Adomah
- 10Grealish
- 39DavisSubstituted forAgbonlahorat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 9Hogan
- 11Agbonlahor
- 13Steer
- 20Bjarnason
- 21Hutton
- 24Elphick
Sheff Utd
- 1Moore
- 16Carter-Vickers
- 19Stearman
- 5O'ConnellBooked at 71mins
- 2Baldock
- 7Lundstram
- 6BashamBooked at 57mins
- 3Stevens
- 21DuffySubstituted forCarruthersat 73'minutes
- 9Clarke
- 11DonaldsonBooked at 68minsSubstituted forSharpat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Sharp
- 13Wright
- 22Lavery
- 23Heneghan
- 24Lafferty
- 27Blackman
- 44Carruthers
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 35,210
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Sheffield United 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) because of an injury.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.
Foul by Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Offside, Aston Villa. Neil Taylor tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.
Foul by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) because of an injury.
Delay in match Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Billy Sharp replaces Clayton Donaldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Samir Carruthers replaces Mark Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Ahmed El Mohamady.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Gabriel Agbonlahor replaces Keinan Davis.
Foul by Keinan Davis (Aston Villa).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by John Lundstram.
Attempt missed. Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
Offside, Sheffield United. Simon Moore tries a through ball, but Clayton Donaldson is caught offside.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).