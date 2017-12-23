League One
Oxford Utd0Wigan7

Oxford United 0-7 Wigan Athletic

Will Grigg hit a hat-trick as League One leaders Wigan racked up a club-record win on their first visit to the Kassam Stadium.

Grigg opened the scoring and Nick Powell and Gavin Massey put the Latics 3-0 up inside 30 minutes.

The striker grabbed his second in the 52th minute before completing his treble two minutes later, with substitute Max Power completing Oxford's heaviest home defeat with a late double.

Northern Ireland international Grigg started the rout with a cool side-foot finish in the 11th minute before the unmarked Nick Powell doubled their lead with a powerful downward header from Lee Evans' corner seven minutes later.

Oxford keeper Simon Eastwood saved at the feet of Michael Jacobs then tipped a Grigg header over the crossbar but could not stop Gavin Massey from extending their advantage when he drilled in a low shot from 12 yards.

Evans struck the bar for Wigan just before half-time, while Jack Payne went close with a header with the U's first meaningful effort which drew ironic cheers from home fans.

Grigg completed his hat-trick with two quickfire goals after the interval and substitute Power joined the scoresheet with strikes in the 62nd and 77th minute to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the League One table.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 3Tiendalli
  • 30MousinhoBooked at 55mins
  • 4Williamson
  • 21Ferreira da Silva
  • 14RuffelsSubstituted forLedsonat 62'minutes
  • 19Fernández CodinaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRothwellat 45'minutes
  • 17Henry
  • 10PayneSubstituted forObikaat 45'minutes
  • 27Mowatt
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 6Martin
  • 8Ledson
  • 13Shearer
  • 18Rothwell
  • 20Obika
  • 35Carroll
  • 39van Kessel

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 26James
  • 5Morsy
  • 8Evans
  • 11Massey
  • 25PowellSubstituted forPowerat 56'minutes
  • 17JacobsSubstituted forRobertsat 79'minutes
  • 9GriggSubstituted forToneyat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Elder
  • 6Power
  • 10Toney
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 27Colclough
  • 31Sarkic
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
7,957

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Oxford United 0, Wigan Athletic 7.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oxford United 0, Wigan Athletic 7.

Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mike Williamson (Oxford United).

Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Rothwell (Oxford United).

Foul by Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic).

Ricardinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Michael Jacobs.

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Oxford United).

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 0, Wigan Athletic 7. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Morsy.

Attempt missed. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).

Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Oxford United).

Attempt missed. James Henry (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ivan Toney replaces William Grigg.

Attempt missed. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 0, Wigan Athletic 6. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gavin Massey.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Ryan Ledson replaces Josh Ruffels.

Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ricardinho (Oxford United).

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Simon Eastwood.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Max Power replaces Nick Powell.

Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).

Wes Thomas (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

John Mousinho (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 0, Wigan Athletic 5. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gavin Massey.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 0, Wigan Athletic 4. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nick Powell.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Dan Burn.

Second Half

Second Half begins Oxford United 0, Wigan Athletic 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Joe Rothwell replaces Xemi.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Jonathan Obika replaces Jack Payne.

Half Time

First Half ends, Oxford United 0, Wigan Athletic 3.

