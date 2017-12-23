Newport County 0-0 Lincoln City

League Two
Newport0Lincoln City0

Frank Nouble of Newport County competes with Lincoln's Sean Raggett
Lincoln City rose to fifth in the League Two table as they earned a point at 10-man Newport County.

The hosts had defender Mark O'Brien sent off for a bad tackle on Lincoln forward Matt Green shortly before the hour.

Mike Flynn's Exiles dropped a place to 10th, swapping places with Swindon, who won comfortably at Crewe Alexandra.

Nathan Arnold had the best chance for the Imps, but could not beat Joe Day after being played in by Neil Eardley.

Newport County boss Mike Flynn: "I'm happy with a point. I thought that was our best performance of the season.

"I thought we were the better team with 10 men. We were certainly the better team first half and that's what these players are about.

"They work hard and they do not know when they're beaten - they were outstanding."

Line-ups

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 6White
  • 25O'BrienBooked at 53mins
  • 28Demetriou
  • 2Pipe
  • 12TozerSubstituted forBennettat 8'minutes
  • 4LabadieBooked at 39mins
  • 8Dolan
  • 3Butler
  • 15McCoulskySubstituted forAmondat 71'minutes
  • 10Nouble

Substitutes

  • 7Willmott
  • 9Amond
  • 11Reynolds
  • 17Bennett
  • 20Owen-Evans
  • 24Touray
  • 30Bittner

Lincoln City

  • 21Vickers
  • 23Eardley
  • 5WaterfallBooked at 79mins
  • 25RaggettBooked at 43mins
  • 3Habergham
  • 26Anderson
  • 30Woodyard
  • 16BostwickBooked at 73mins
  • 28ArnoldSubstituted forKnottat 75'minutes
  • 10Green
  • 9RheadBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPalmerat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Farman
  • 2Long
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 7Ginnelly
  • 8Palmer
  • 11Knott
  • 15Dickie
Referee:
Brett Huxtable
Attendance:
3,514

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Newport County 0, Lincoln City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Lincoln City 0.

Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).

Ben White (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Green (Lincoln City).

Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Green (Lincoln City).

Foul by Frank Nouble (Newport County).

Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Neal Eardley.

Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.

Matthew Dolan (Newport County) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Frank Nouble (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City).

Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Billy Knott replaces Nathan Arnold.

Booking

Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.

Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City).

Foul by Padraig Amond (Newport County).

Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Padraig Amond replaces Shawn McCoulsky.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Ben White.

Booking

Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).

Attempt blocked. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Matt Rhead.

Shawn McCoulsky (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City).

Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City).

Dismissal

Mark O'Brien (Newport County) is shown the red card.

Foul by Mark O'Brien (Newport County).

Matt Green (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

