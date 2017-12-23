Newport County 0-0 Lincoln City

Frank Nouble of Newport County competes with Lincoln's Sean Raggett

Lincoln City rose to fifth in the League Two table as they earned a point at 10-man Newport County.

The hosts had defender Mark O'Brien sent off for a bad tackle on Lincoln forward Matt Green shortly before the hour.

Mike Flynn's Exiles dropped a place to 10th, swapping places with Swindon, who won comfortably at Crewe Alexandra.

Nathan Arnold had the best chance for the Imps, but could not beat Joe Day after being played in by Neil Eardley.

Newport County boss Mike Flynn: "I'm happy with a point. I thought that was our best performance of the season.

"I thought we were the better team with 10 men. We were certainly the better team first half and that's what these players are about.

"They work hard and they do not know when they're beaten - they were outstanding."