VfB Stuttgart 0-1 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich saved a 95th-minute penalty as the Bundesliga leaders beat Stuttgart to move 11 points clear at the top.
Substitute Thomas Muller scored late on, turning in Kingsley Coman's cross at the near post.
Stuttgart were then given the chance to equalise with a penalty, awarded by the video assistant referee for Niklas Sule's foul on Santiago Ascacibar.
However, Ulreich held Chadrac Akolo's weak effort to secure the win.
"Sven Ulreich is worth his weight in gold to us," said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, whose side host Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup third round on Wednesday.
"If the players rest and free their heads, I am confident we can beat Dortmund again."
Dortmund ended a run of seven games without a win at home as they edged Hoffenheim 2-1.
American teenager Christian Pulisic tapped home the winner in the final minute to cap a turnaround after Hoffenheim had led through Mark Uth's neat finish.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised from the penalty spot following a foul on Shinji Kagawa.
"We were lucky to get the second goal, the boys tried everything and threw the kitchen sink at them," said new Dortmund head coach Peter Stoeger, who oversaw his second successive win.
Dortmund move up to third in the table, two points behind second-placed Schalke, who drew 2-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Line-ups
Stuttgart
- 16Zieler
- 21Pavard
- 28Badstuber
- 5Baumgartl
- 32BeckBooked at 70minsSubstituted forBrekaloat 81'minutes
- 6Ascacibar
- 20Gentner
- 3AogoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAsanoat 81'minutes
- 19Akolo
- 31Özcan
- 9TeroddeSubstituted forKaminskiat 47'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Insúa
- 7Brekalo
- 8Grgic
- 11Asano
- 13Grahl
- 35Kaminski
- 39Sessa
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 17BoatengBooked at 31mins
- 5HummelsSubstituted forSüleat 68'minutes
- 13Ferreira de SouzaBooked at 90mins
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 24TolissoSubstituted forMüllerat 65'minutes
- 11Rodríguez
- 23Vidal
- 29ComanSubstituted forAlabaat 84'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 7Ribéry
- 14Bernat
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 25Müller
- 27Alaba
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 58,885
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Penalty saved! Chadrac Akolo (VfB Stuttgart) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty VfB Stuttgart. Santiago Ascacibar draws a foul in the penalty area.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field is overturned.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a through ball.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Attempt blocked. Chadrac Akolo (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt saved. Holger Badstuber (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by David Alaba.
Attempt blocked. Takuma Asano (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Timo Baumgartl (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Brekalo with a cross.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Timo Baumgartl.
Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart).
Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).
Holger Badstuber (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Josip Brekalo replaces Andreas Beck.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Takuma Asano replaces Dennis Aogo.
Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).
Benjamin Pavard (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Timo Baumgartl.
Goal!
Goal! VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 1. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Timo Baumgartl (VfB Stuttgart).
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Booking
Andreas Beck (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.