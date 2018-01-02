West Ham United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Andy Carroll had not scored in his previous 12 appearances this season

West Ham boss David Moyes said he had sympathy for West Brom counterpart Alan Pardew over the scheduling of matches after the Hammers came from behind to snatch a dramatic victory over the Baggies.

Playing for the second time in three days, Albion went ahead through James McClean's deflected strike, but Andy Carroll scored twice, including a 94th-minute winner, to take West Ham out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Baggies had asked the Premier League to postpone Tuesday's match, which came only two days after they played Arsenal. West Ham had been inactive since 26 December.

"If I was Alan Pardew I would be completely disappointed with the way the Premier League has set it up for them," said Moyes.

"You would not have thought they were the team that played two days ago."

West Brom have not won any of their eight games since Pardew was appointed at the end of November, and he felt his team were physically and mentally tired at London Stadium.

"We had players hanging at the end. They had more energy than us and it showed," said Pardew, who had a three-year spell in charge of the Hammers between 2003 and 2006.

"Our effort with only a two-day turnaround was amazing. I thought we were tired in mind, which is what you would expect."

Baggies midfielder Jake Livermore was involved in a heated exchange with some home fans when he was substituted in the second half - and West Ham said they would look into the incident.

Carroll gets Hammers upwardly mobile

Defeat stretches West Brom's winless run to 21 games in all competitions - their last victory a 3-1 defeat of League Two Accrington in the second round of the Carabao Cup on 22 August.

Prior to that, the Baggies had started the season with back-to-back league victories - and they looked on course for a rare success here when McClean's effort deflected off Angelo Ogbonna and looped over Adrian to put West Brom ahead.

Baggies goalkeeper Ben Foster helped his side maintain their lead as he saved well from Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic, but he could not do anything about Carroll's powerful headed equaliser, the striker converting Aaron Cresswell's fine left-wing cross.

The visitors had chances of their own to retake the lead as substitute Oliver Burke twice wasted opportunities.

And, with the clock ticking down, Burke gave the ball away with a poor cross, from which West Ham countered. Lanzini played it to Arnautovic and his low cross found Carroll, who converted from a tight angle to give the Hammers the three points and take them above Stoke and Southampton into 16th.

Andy Carroll has played nine times for England, with his last international appearance coming in 2012

West Brom are now winless in 20 Premier League games. Only three clubs have had a longer winless run in the competition (Derby 32, Sunderland 26 and Norwich 21).

Carroll now has eight goals in his past eight Premier League starts in the month of January.

Only Joey Barton (five) has assisted more Premier League goals for Carroll than Cresswell (four).

McClean has scored three goals against West Ham in the Premier League (seven appearances). He has not scored more than one against any other side in the competition.

McClean's opener for West Brom was his first Premier League goal in 472 days - that goal also came against the Hammers.

Arnautovic has now been directly involved in six goals in his past six league games (five goals, one assist). He had been involved in none in his previous 11 before this run.

West Ham manager David Moyes said: "It was so important as it could have gone either way. The first half was not good, but the second half was much more like it. We got the reward for keeping at it.

"Our hopes are not to be in the relegation positions, but we are in there. I am told it is the first time the club has come from behind since we moved to the stadium."

On Carroll, Moyes added: "I don't think any centre-half would be able to deal with his jump and header.

"The second goal was good play on the break and the ball was played across goal and Andy scores from a tight angle. If he hadn't scored, I would have said he still played well."

West Brom boss Alan Pardew said: "It was heartbreaking for the players. It is such a disappointment to concede a goal like that.

"We were better in the first half, but we conceded too much possession in the second half and the [two-day] turnaround has done for us.

"We were unfortunate to lose Matty Phillips in the warm-up [with a hamstring injury]. I tried to freshen things up, but it was difficult and they had more energy than us."

This was the first of three games in six days for West Ham. The Hammers play at Wembley against Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday, 4 January (20:00 GMT) before another away match, at League One side Shrewsbury Town, in the FA Cup third round on Sunday. That tie will be broadcast live on BBC One with the programme starting at 13:40 GMT and kick-off at 14:00 GMT.

After two games in three days for West Brom, Pardew's side do not play again until Saturday, with an away tie at League Two Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup (15:00 GMT).