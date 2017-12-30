Championship
Burton0Norwich0

Burton Albion 0-0 Norwich City

Tom Naylor
Tom Naylor had two good chances for Burton

Burton dropped to 23rd place in the Championship after playing out a second 0-0 draw of the season with Norwich.

Tom Naylor tested Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn and hit the side-netting, while Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner also went close for the Brewers.

Mario Vrancic forced Stephen Bywater into a save with a free-kick, but Norwich struggled to fashion chances.

Bolton's win over Sheffield United and Sunderland's victory at Nottingham Forest sees Burton slip two places.

The stalemate follows September's 0-0 draw at Carrow Road and means Burton have now taken just eight points from a possible 39 at home this season.

Nigel Clough's side had the better of the chances, with McFadzean and Turner denied quick in succession by Gunn and a clearance off the line.

Gunn had to be alert late on to tip away Joe Sbarra's dangerous goal bound effort.

The result leaves Burton and Norwich with the second and third worst total of goals scored in the Championship this season, having scored 17 and 24 goals in 25 matches respectively.

Burton boss Nigel Clough:

"To get a first clean sheet here in nine months in the league is good but it was in no way a negative performance today.

"The game should have been over in the first 20 minutes for us. We had two good chances in the first five minutes with Tom Naylor and Sean Scannell and it summed it up when we had one cleared off the line by our own player.

"We haven't got the luxury of changing six players like they Norwich did today so the effort of the players today was staggering."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke:

"It is not too bad. Two clean sheets after a tough run, it was important to get these four points out of two really tough away games.

"We would have liked six points but it was not to be today."

Line-ups

Burton

  • 1Bywater
  • 10Akins
  • 5McFadzean
  • 6Turner
  • 12Flanagan
  • 9ScannellSubstituted forSbarraat 77'minutes
  • 15Naylor
  • 7MurphyBooked at 54mins
  • 4AllenSubstituted forAkpanat 86'minutes
  • 11Dyer
  • 17SordellSubstituted forBrayfordat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brayford
  • 3Warnock
  • 13Ripley
  • 18Miller
  • 19Palmer
  • 21Akpan
  • 26Sbarra

Norwich

  • 1Gunn
  • 2Pinto
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 31Hanley
  • 3HusbandBooked at 30mins
  • 4ReedSubstituted forTetteyat 26'minutes
  • 19Trybull
  • 14HoolahanSubstituted forPritchardat 73'minutes
  • 8VrancicSubstituted forMaddisonat 73'minutes
  • 12Watkins
  • 9Oliveira

Substitutes

  • 11Murphy
  • 15Klose
  • 21Pritchard
  • 23Maddison
  • 26Lewis
  • 27Tettey
  • 33McGovern
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
4,565

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Burton Albion 0, Norwich City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 0, Norwich City 0.

Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City).

Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Norwich City. Angus Gunn tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.

Foul by Alex Pritchard (Norwich City).

Hope Akpan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Norwich City. Marley Watkins tries a through ball, but Tom Trybull is caught offside.

Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Turner (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Hope Akpan replaces Jamie Allen.

Foul by James Husband (Norwich City).

Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marley Watkins (Norwich City).

John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City).

Ben Turner (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Maddison.

Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Joe Sbarra replaces Sean Scannell.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jamie Allen.

Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Allen (Burton Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. James Maddison replaces Mario Vrancic.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Alex Pritchard replaces Wes Hoolahan.

Offside, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan tries a through ball, but Grant Hanley is caught offside.

Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Naylor (Burton Albion).

Attempt saved. Sean Scannell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Naylor.

Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).

Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).

Luke Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jamie Allen.

Foul by Marley Watkins (Norwich City).

John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby25146540221848
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff25145635231247
5Leeds2513393728942
6Sheff Utd25132103930941
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Preston25101052823540
9Middlesbrough2511593224838
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2587102430-631
14Nottm Forest25101143342-931
15Millwall257992727030
16Sheff Wed257993031-130
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR2569102635-927
19Hull2559113943-424
20Barnsley2558122637-1123
21Sunderland25410112942-1322
22Bolton2557132443-1922
23Burton2556141743-2621
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
View full Championship table

