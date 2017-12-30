Match ends, Burton Albion 0, Norwich City 0.
Burton Albion 0-0 Norwich City
Burton dropped to 23rd place in the Championship after playing out a second 0-0 draw of the season with Norwich.
Tom Naylor tested Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn and hit the side-netting, while Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner also went close for the Brewers.
Mario Vrancic forced Stephen Bywater into a save with a free-kick, but Norwich struggled to fashion chances.
Bolton's win over Sheffield United and Sunderland's victory at Nottingham Forest sees Burton slip two places.
The stalemate follows September's 0-0 draw at Carrow Road and means Burton have now taken just eight points from a possible 39 at home this season.
Nigel Clough's side had the better of the chances, with McFadzean and Turner denied quick in succession by Gunn and a clearance off the line.
Gunn had to be alert late on to tip away Joe Sbarra's dangerous goal bound effort.
The result leaves Burton and Norwich with the second and third worst total of goals scored in the Championship this season, having scored 17 and 24 goals in 25 matches respectively.
Burton boss Nigel Clough:
"To get a first clean sheet here in nine months in the league is good but it was in no way a negative performance today.
"The game should have been over in the first 20 minutes for us. We had two good chances in the first five minutes with Tom Naylor and Sean Scannell and it summed it up when we had one cleared off the line by our own player.
"We haven't got the luxury of changing six players like they Norwich did today so the effort of the players today was staggering."
Norwich boss Daniel Farke:
"It is not too bad. Two clean sheets after a tough run, it was important to get these four points out of two really tough away games.
"We would have liked six points but it was not to be today."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 10Akins
- 5McFadzean
- 6Turner
- 12Flanagan
- 9ScannellSubstituted forSbarraat 77'minutes
- 15Naylor
- 7MurphyBooked at 54mins
- 4AllenSubstituted forAkpanat 86'minutes
- 11Dyer
- 17SordellSubstituted forBrayfordat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brayford
- 3Warnock
- 13Ripley
- 18Miller
- 19Palmer
- 21Akpan
- 26Sbarra
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2Pinto
- 6Zimmermann
- 31Hanley
- 3HusbandBooked at 30mins
- 4ReedSubstituted forTetteyat 26'minutes
- 19Trybull
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forPritchardat 73'minutes
- 8VrancicSubstituted forMaddisonat 73'minutes
- 12Watkins
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 11Murphy
- 15Klose
- 21Pritchard
- 23Maddison
- 26Lewis
- 27Tettey
- 33McGovern
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 4,565
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 0, Norwich City 0.
Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City).
Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Norwich City. Angus Gunn tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.
Foul by Alex Pritchard (Norwich City).
Hope Akpan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Norwich City. Marley Watkins tries a through ball, but Tom Trybull is caught offside.
Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Turner (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Hope Akpan replaces Jamie Allen.
Foul by James Husband (Norwich City).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Norwich City).
John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City).
Ben Turner (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Joe Sbarra replaces Sean Scannell.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jamie Allen.
Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Allen (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. James Maddison replaces Mario Vrancic.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Alex Pritchard replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Offside, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan tries a through ball, but Grant Hanley is caught offside.
Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Naylor (Burton Albion).
Attempt saved. Sean Scannell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Naylor.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Luke Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jamie Allen.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Norwich City).
John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.