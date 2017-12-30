Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 Peterborough United

Chuks Aneke scored his seventh goal of the season as nine-man MK Dons recorded a resilient win over rivals Peterborough.

Both Joe Walsh and Osman Sow were dismissed by referee Charles Breakspear by the time 35 minutes had been played but despite playing with a two-man advantage for almost an hour, Posh could not break down a dogged Dons defence as they recorded their first league win since the beginning of November.

The hosts were up in arms after just nine minutes when Walsh was deemed to have bundled Jack Marriott down in a last-ditch challenge on the edge of the Dons box and was shown red.

But the hosts took a deserved lead when Aneke unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the box that wrong-footed Posh keeper Jonathan Bond, before the hosts saw Sow dismissed for an alleged high-footed challenge on Ryan Tafazolli 10 minutes before the break.

And although Marcus Maddison smashed the Dons crossbar late on, the visitors could not break down an almighty effort by the nine men of Milton Keynes.

