Scottish League Two
Berwick0Stenhousemuir0

Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 20Brennan
  • 2Fleming
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 4Notman
  • 13Stewart
  • 8Lavery
  • 11Phillips
  • 3Orru
  • 17Hamilton
  • 9Murrell

Substitutes

  • 1Jarrett
  • 5McKinlay
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 7Thomson
  • 14O'Kane
  • 15Cook
  • 18Simpson

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 2Meechan
  • 7Ferns
  • 8Paton
  • 6Ferry
  • 11Cook
  • 9Longworth
  • 10Dallas

Substitutes

  • 12Marsh
  • 14Scott
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Murray
  • 17McMinn
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Delay in match Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.

Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Hand ball by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Steven Notman.

Attempt blocked. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose34227557342373
2Peterhead34224876383870
3Stirling341661259481154
4Stenhousemuir331571153421152
5Clyde34139124847148
6Elgin34146145359-648
7Annan Athletic341011134440441
8Edinburgh City3479183557-2230
9Berwick3379172656-3030
10Cowdenbeath34410202353-3022
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories