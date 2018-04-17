Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Brennan
- 2Fleming
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 4Notman
- 13Stewart
- 8Lavery
- 11Phillips
- 3Orru
- 17Hamilton
- 9Murrell
Substitutes
- 1Jarrett
- 5McKinlay
- 6Fairbairn
- 7Thomson
- 14O'Kane
- 15Cook
- 18Simpson
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 2Meechan
- 7Ferns
- 8Paton
- 6Ferry
- 11Cook
- 9Longworth
- 10Dallas
Substitutes
- 12Marsh
- 14Scott
- 15Halleran
- 16Murray
- 17McMinn
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Delay in match Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Hand ball by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Steven Notman.
Attempt blocked. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.