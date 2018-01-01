Match ends, Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Leeds United 0-0 Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Managerless Nottingham Forest held play-off hopefuls Leeds United to a goalless draw at Elland Road.
The hosts nearly took the lead when Kieran Dowell cleared Pontus Jansson's header off the line.
Kemar Roofe thundered an effort against the visitors' crossbar after the break following a brilliant run by Samu Saiz.
Forest, under caretaker Gary Brazil after Mark Warburton was sacked on Sunday, came closest when Ben Osborn's deflected strike flew just over.
Despite a run of four matches without a win, the visitors started on the front foot and only a perfectly-timed last-ditch tackle from Leeds skipper Liam Cooper denied Ben Brereton after some incisive play.
Leeds grew into the game and Roofe nearly scored on the rebound after Dowell had blocked Jansson's effort.
The hosts finished the stronger and Reds goalkeeper Jordan Smith stood up well to deny Pablo Hernandez and Whites striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga failed to convert from Hadi Sacko's cross.
Thomas Christiansen's men slipped to sixth after Aston Villa's thumping 5-0 win over Bristol City, while Forest are 14th.
Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen:
"Clearly that's two points we've dropped.
"We didn't deserve to win the game on Saturday (against Birmingham). We didn't deserve to get anything that day, but here we did almost everything to get the victory.
"It seemed like there was a wall inside their goal at times.
"We created some big opportunities to score, but on this day unfortunately we've only done enough to get the one point."
Nottingham Forest caretaker Gary Brazil:
"Under the circumstances I couldn't have asked for any more from the players.
"They showed a real appetite to play for this club and a great attitude overall. I couldn't fault any of them.
"Jordan made a couple of fantastic saves, but I'm really proud of all the players.
"This result has given the team a nice foundation to build on."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 13Wiedwald
- 2AylingSubstituted forAnitaat 26'minutes
- 18JanssonBooked at 45mins
- 6Cooper
- 28Berardi
- 23Phillips
- 14O'Kane
- 10AlioskiSubstituted forLasoggaat 45'minutes
- 21SáizBooked at 90mins
- 19Hernández
- 7RoofeSubstituted forSackoat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lonergan
- 8Anita
- 9Lasogga
- 22Cibicki
- 24Sacko
- 35Shaughnessy
- 43Klich
Nottm Forest
- 43Smith
- 2LichajBooked at 69mins
- 42Worrall
- 4Mancienne
- 6Traore
- 7Bridcutt
- 11Osborn
- 14Cash
- 20Dowell
- 10McKaySubstituted forCarayolat 75'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 17BreretonSubstituted forWalkerat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Fox
- 16Clough
- 18Carayol
- 24Vaughan
- 30Henderson
- 31Bouchalakis
- 34Walker
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 32,426
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Eric Lichaj tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.
Foul by Vurnon Anita (Leeds United).
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).
Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Mustapha Carayol (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hadi Sacko (Leeds United).
Attempt saved. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hadi Sacko with a cross.
Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hadi Sacko (Leeds United).
Booking
Mustapha Carayol (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hadi Sacko (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mustapha Carayol (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt saved. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).
Tyler Walker (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Hadi Sacko replaces Kemar Roofe.
Delay in match Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Offside, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández tries a through ball, but Pierre-Michel Lasogga is caught offside.
Tyler Walker (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Mustapha Carayol replaces Barrie McKay.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi.
Attempt missed. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vurnon Anita (Leeds United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Armand Traore tries a through ball, but Kieran Dowell is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
Booking
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).