Norwich City 2-1 Millwall

German midfielder Tom Trybull (left) netted his first league goal for Norwich following his summer move from Dutch side ADO Den Haag

Norwich City came from behind to beat Millwall and extend their unbeaten run to three Championship games.

Steve Morison put the Lions ahead on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant half-volley from 30 yards.

The Canaries levelled through Tom Trybull's looping header from James Maddison's free-kick.

And after Josh Murphy hit the bar, the hosts secured the points when Maddison latched onto Alex Pritchard's through ball and found the bottom corner.

The victory was a deserved one for Norwich, with Pritchard and Josh Murphy testing Millwall keeper Jordan Archer from long range in the first half.

The opener came against the run of play, with former Canaries striker Morison scoring his second goal in as many games with a fine first-time effort.

Murphy saw another strike hit the crossbar with the score at 1-1, but Maddison's clinical finish across goal settled the mid-table encounter.

Millwall's poor away from continued, with the south-east London club now 13 games without a win away from The Den this season.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke:

"At half-time we were thinking 'what have we done wrong?' because we had played really well and created a lot of chances, only for them to put one away from 30 metres.

"But we continued to be the better side in the second half, scored two goals, created a lot of chances and also defended well.

"I thought we were brilliant and fully deserved the win."

Millwall boss Neil Harris:

"To be honest I am raging with my players - and I have let them know in no uncertain terms what I thought of their second-half performance.

"We did really well in the first half to limit them to very few chances, and then went ahead with a brilliant strike just before half-time.

"But in the second half we lacked all the things you need when you play a good team like Norwich; concentration, focus, leadership.

"The players have been brilliant for me this season, but I won't accept it when they let their standards drop like that."