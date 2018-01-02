Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Brentford 0.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Brentford
Runaway Championship leaders Wolves surged 12 points clear with three second-half goals to see off play-off hopefuls Brentford.
After a string of first-half near misses, Wolves had to wait 57 minutes to take the lead from a superb Ruben Neves right-foot free-kick.
Two minutes later, Barry Douglas thumped home with his right foot from Ivan Cavaleiro's low right-wing cross.
Diogo Jota scrambled in a late third from a prone position on the ground.
Brentford had won all three of their previous Christmas games, but it rapidly became clear they would have a tough job on their hands to make it four at Molineux.
Although a threat on the break, they somehow reached half-time still all-square as Leo Bonatini was denied by the post, Bees captain Nico Yennaris headed off the line from Jota and Daniel Bentley made three fine saves to deny Matt Doherty, Helder Costa and Jota's fizzing hit.
But again, just as at Ashton Gate on Saturday, the second-half arrival of the dangerous Cavaleiro proved the turning point.
Three minutes later, Midlander Ryan Woods' attempted clutch at Jota's shorts proved doubly costly as he was booked and Neves fired in a fine strike from the resulting free-kick.
Then Cavaleiro cleverly set up left-back Douglas's dazzling effort, which was delivered with his 'wrong' foot. Ten minutes from time, Jota completed the scoring with Wolves' 50th goal of the season to send the hosts 14 points clear of third place.
Brentford kept Denmark Under-21 striker Emiliano Marcondes on the bench, following the completion of his pre-agreed move from Danish club Nordsjaelland.
Wolves head coach Nuno told BBC Sport:
"It was a tough game against a tough side and we had to wait for the goals to come.
"We had some good chances in the first half and their goalkeeper made some good saves.
"These guys have played a lot of games but we worked hard and keeping our shape was very important."
Brentford manager Dean Smith told BBC Sport:
"They pulled Costa off and then could put Cavaleiro on. That's what you can do when you have £40m to spend. They should make a difference.
"Dan Bentley's pulled off some very good saves to keep it at 0-0 and I was almost surprised to see the free-kick go in as he very rarely gets beaten from that distance.
"They showed their class in the way they finished. But, in the end, it was the manner of the way we conceded that disappointed me."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 5Bennett
- 16Coady
- 15BolyBooked at 77minsSubstituted forHauseat 83'minutes
- 2Doherty
- 27Saiss
- 8NevesBooked at 65mins
- 3Douglas
- 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forCavaleiroat 54'minutes
- 33Bonatini
- 18JotaSubstituted forEnobakhareat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4A N'Diaye
- 7Cavaleiro
- 24Gibbs-White
- 26Enobakhare
- 29Vinagre
- 30Hause
- 31Norris
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 8Yennaris
- 33Mepham
- 5Bjelland
- 29BarbetBooked at 67minsSubstituted forClarkeat 78'minutes
- 15WoodsBooked at 56mins
- 12Mokotjo
- 47CanosSubstituted forJozefzoonat 64'minutes
- 19Sawyers
- 11WatkinsBooked at 22mins
- 21VibeSubstituted forMaupayat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4MacLeod
- 7Jozefzoon
- 9Maupay
- 10McEachran
- 17Marcondes
- 20Clarke
- 28Daniels
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 28,475
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Brentford 0.
Foul by Andreas Bjelland (Brentford).
Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross.
Foul by Josh Clarke (Brentford).
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Brentford).
Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nico Yennaris (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Attempt blocked. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bright Enobakhare.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kortney Hause replaces Willy Boly.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bright Enobakhare replaces Diogo Jota.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Brentford 0. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Chris Mepham.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Romain Saiss.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Josh Clarke replaces Yoann Barbet.
Booking
Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.
Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willy Boly.
Foul by Andreas Bjelland (Brentford).
Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Romain Saiss.
Attempt saved. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Neal Maupay replaces Lasse Vibe.
Ryan Woods (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Barry Douglas.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).
Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yoann Barbet (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Booking
Yoann Barbet (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yoann Barbet (Brentford).