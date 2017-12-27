Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Ben Godfrey has started 17 of Shrewsbury's 20 League One games since he joined

Shrewsbury Town have extended the loan of Norwich City midfielder Ben Godfrey until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old initially joined the League One side until January and has played 24 times in all, helping Paul Hurst's side to second place.

He made six appearances for Norwich last season, after signing from York in January 2016, and signed a new four-year deal with the Canaries in August.

Godfrey's loan with the Shropshire side will expire on 31 May.