Brentford 0-1 Notts County

Veteran striker Jon Stead's stunning second-half strike earned League Two side Notts County a shock FA Cup third-round win at Championship Brentford.
The 34-year-old twice went close before finding his range on 65 minutes when he cut inside and curled the ball in.
A weakened Bees side settled after a slow start and Magpies keeper Ross Fitzsimons made several fine saves.
Brentford piled forward after Stead's goal and debutant Emiliano Marcondes's header hit the post in injury time.
But the Magpies, who are second in the fourth tier of English football, were good value for a victory against a side who made eight changes from their last Championship fixture against Wolves.
A more than Steady Cup pedigree
Stead's spectacular hit, his seventh goal this season, capped a memorable performance by the former Blackburn, Sunderland and Ipswich forward who maintained his fine record in the FA Cup.
He was an integral part of Bradford's fine run in 2015, scoring in every round until the Bantams were beaten by Reading in the quarter-finals.
Stead also scored in the first and second round of this season's competition and was praised by his manager Kevin Nolan after another impressive display at Griffin Park.
"Steady's best performances have come against the best sides," Nolan told BBC Radio Nottingham.
"He has played at the highest level and he showed how much quality he has. He hasn't got the goals he has wanted, but his performances have been magnificent; he has created goals and been a major influence."
Stead was twice off target in a lively start by the visitors, but Brentford's quality began to tell and Chris Mepham, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Neal Maupay forced Fitzsimons into fine saves.
And after the decisive goal, the hosts piled forward but could not force a replay, with the last-gasp header by new signing Marcondes the closest they came.
Nolan, who has guided Notts to the fourth round for the first time since 2012, added: "The performance warranted the result. We rode our luck at times but the dedication and commitment was brilliant. These are days we have to enjoy.
"This a is a big high for a lot of these boys. They changed a lot of players and that played into our hands. But we caused them problems.
"It was a welcome distraction fro the league and we rose to the occasion. Everyone contributed and I am absolutely delighted."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 28Daniels
- 20Clarke
- 33Mepham
- 29Barbet
- 31ChatzitheodoridisSubstituted forCanosat 77'minutes
- 7Jozefzoon
- 12MokotjoSubstituted forWatkinsat 63'minutes
- 4MacLeodSubstituted forJudgeat 70'minutes
- 10McEachran
- 17Marcondes
- 9Maupay
Substitutes
- 8Yennaris
- 11Watkins
- 18Judge
- 19Sawyers
- 34Bech Sörensen
- 37Balcombe
- 47Canos
Notts County
- 34Fitzsimons
- 2TootleBooked at 52mins
- 16Brisley
- 5DuffyBooked at 54mins
- 23JonesBooked at 68mins
- 10GrantSubstituted forWalkerat 90+3'minutes
- 22Yates
- 4Hewitt
- 11HawkridgeSubstituted forNobleat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 81'minutes
- 7Alessandra
Substitutes
- 3Dickinson
- 13Pindroch
- 14Forte
- 17Smith
- 18Noble
- 19Hunt
- 20Walker
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 6,935
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Notts County 1.
Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Liam Walker replaces Jorge Grant.
Booking
Liam Noble (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh McEachran (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Alan Smith.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
Attempt blocked. Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Ryan Yates (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Richard Duffy.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Sergi Canos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Richard Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canos replaces Ilias Chatzitheodoridis.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Liam Noble replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ross Fitzsimons.
Attempt saved. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ross Fitzsimons.
Attempt saved. Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Alan Judge replaces Lewis MacLeod.
Attempt saved. Josh Clarke (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Daniel Jones (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Jones (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 0, Notts County 1. Jon Stead (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.
Attempt blocked. Lewis MacLeod (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Ollie Watkins replaces Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Ilias Chatzitheodoridis.
Attempt blocked. Josh McEachran (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Richard Duffy (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.