Falkirk 6-1 Dundee United

Louis Longridge, 26, switched to Falkirk in November and has now signed until the summer

A double from Louis Longridge helped Falkirk come from a goal behind to hammer second-place Dundee United.

Former Hearts midfielder Billy King opened the scoring early on before Peter Grant and Reghan Tumilty put the Bairns in front before the break.

Longridge smashed in a brilliant third before an equally nice finish by Tommy Robson into the top corner.

Man of the match Longridge curled in Falkirk's fifth before Lewis Kidd added another late on.

This was a huge encouragement to the Falkirk faithful that progress is being made, while denting Dundee United's title ambitions at the same time.

Despite having the early advantage, United were strangely toothless and the presence of new signings Craig Slater and Brandon Mason did not have the positive effect manager Csaba Laszlo craved.

Billy King took the ball past Falkirk keeper Robbie Thomson to open the scoring after six minutes

Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald's 18-yard drive had already come off the inside of the post and agonisingly along the line before King's sixth goal of the season for United. He latched onto James Keatings' pass to neatly take the ball past Robbie Thomson and roll home.

But with Robson, Andrew Nelson, Longridge and Tumilty all starting, Falkirk are becoming a vastly different team than the one that started the season. Manager Paul Hartley is gradually altering things and Lewis Kidd's burgeoning presence in midfield is another plus point.

The Bairns hit the woodwork twice more from distance - through Longridge and Tom Taiwo - before they got their deserved equaliser.

Longridge's corner kick was headed in by Grant for his second goal in three games.

A near own-goal by Willo Flood and two close calls from former Hamilton forward Longridge preceded Falkirk's second goal, which was a lovely piece of football to watch.

Longridge was patient after Paul Quinn's error, before playing in Kidd as he marauded into the box and provided a perfect cut-back that took United goalkeeper Harry Lewis out of the equation for Tumilty to stroke in his first goal since joining on loan from Ross County.

Reghan Tumilty scored just before half time to make it 2-1 to the home side

Little changed after the break as Lewis tipped Jordan McGhee's header over, but more goals were on the way.

Nelson fed Longridge who went on to smash the ball past Lewis from 18 yards, before nice work from Nelson again as he set up his ex-teammate from Sunderland, Robson, who finished emphatically with an arrowed shot into the top corner.

The day belonged mainly to Longridge, though, and he curled his second into the bottom left hand corner with pinpoint accuracy.

Kidd, rounding off a complete personal and team performance, benefitted from Sibbald's industry to finish low from eight yards.

Manager reaction

Paul Hartley's side secured their second victory in three games

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley: "That was an outstanding performance today from start to finish. We totally dominated the play. The players showed great character going from a goal down against the run of play - we were dominating the game.

"Overall it's been a difficult week for this club because of the situation. There has been a lot of negative press but the Falkirk fans can go home tonight with a smile on their face and it makes it a better place now. You're playing against a club that's challenging for the title so hopefully it is a turning point for us. We've got to keep working hard, the application has got to be there every game.

"Slowly we're getting there in terms of the quality. We still want to add a couple of additions to make us really strong for the second part of the season. The guys Robson, Nelson, Longridge and Tumilty were different class. I've got to say everybody today, but Sibbald was outstanding. He's quality, he's such a good player, a really talented boy. You don't realise how good he is until you work with a player."

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo: "We began the game good and after we went down it's terrible because I expected more from this game. It's not just losing the game, it's how you lose the game is the point.

"You have to fight back and nothing helps now, just the fighting and the fighting spirit. We have to bring that back because it's not enough that you play good football and you try to play good football, definitely for this you need spirit and this fighting spirit must be there and today I missed it completely."