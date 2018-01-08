Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Crystal Palace

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace highlights

Glenn Murray scored against his former club as Brighton beat Premier League rivals Crystal Palace to progress to the FA Cup fourth round.

Dale Stephens had given the hosts the lead in the first half with a thumping strike at the near post.

Bakary Sako's stunning drive from 25 yards had looked to have earned Palace a replay.

But substitute Murray struck from close range following a free-kick to send Brighton through.

It was the first competitive game in England in which video assistant referee (VAR) technology was made available.

Palace players felt a review process should have been triggered after Murray's winner, with some suggesting he had handballed.

Referee Andre Marriner briefly communicated with the VAR team but did not feel a need to consult the pitch side monitor, happy that the goal was legal.

To VAR or not to VAR?



All eyes were on this tie because of the implementation of VAR, with opponents of the system fearful it will disrupt the flow of a game.

VAR is already in place in a number of other leagues, including Italy's Serie A and the Bundesliga in Germany, having been brought in with the aim of avoiding the scenario where an armchair fan gets a better view of an incident than the match's referee.

In the case of Monday's fixture, referee Marriner had assistant Neil Swarbrick watching the action on television in the Premier League's west London studio, where he had up to 15 camera angles - plus four cameras in each goal - available to him to aid Marriner make a decision on a contentious incident.

After Murray scored what proved to be the winner a discussion took place between Marriner and Swarbrick. It was decided the ball came off his knee and the goal stood.

BBC Radio 5 live pundit Steve Claridge, who was commentating on the game, said: "The referee definitely put his hand to his ear and then spoke to somebody.

"I would have said he would want to know if it was offside or touched anyone's hand. The answer to both would be no."

Referee Marriner was satisfied Murray scored with his knee

Television replays suggested that the goal was legal, but it did not stop questions being asked after the game about when VAR should and should not be referred to.

There will be a chance to scrutinise the system again later this week, with it confirmed for the Carabao Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Arsenal on Wednesday.

Palace injuries 'an enormous blow'

Injuries struck both sides, with Brighton midfielder Izzy Brown and Palace left-back Jeffrey Schlupp both having to come off after an early block challenge.

Palace also lost winger Andros Townsend to injury at half time, leaving Eagles boss Roy Hodgson to reflect on a growing injury list at Selhurst Park.

"It's probably the worst injury situation in my career," said the former England boss.

"I can't remember a situation where I've had to select a team with seven players totally out of the question in terms of being able to play and then to lose two more who've been playing every week for us making it nine. I can't remember a situation where I've had quite that many injuries to key players.

"We can only hope that one or two of them that couldn't play tonight through injury might just recover for the weekend if we're lucky, but we'll only find that out on Thursday or Friday. It's going to be a late shout.

"It's going to be an enormous blow for us going forward to try and find the competitive team I think we need to play every Premier League match."

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said that Brown would be assessed on Tuesday, while Townsend and Schlupp left the game on crutches and in a protective boot respectively.

Andros Townsend was replaced at half-time to take Palace's injury list to nine players

Super sub Murray - the stats

Brighton have progressed to the FA Cup fourth round in eight of the past nine campaigns.

Each of Murray's past three FA Cup goals have come as a substitute.

Sako scored his first goal in the FA Cup in what was his seventh appearance in the competition.

No player has scored more goals in all competitions for Crystal Palace this season than Sako (five).

Stephens scored his first goal for Brighton since netting against Blackburn in December 2016 - 391 days ago.

It was Stephens' first FA Cup goal since November 2010, while playing for Oldham Athletic against Accrington Stanley.

What's next?

It is back to the Premier League for both sides as Brighton prepare for a trip to West Brom on Saturday, while Crystal Palace are at home to Burnley at the same time on the same day.