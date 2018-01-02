Terence Kongolo: Huddersfield sign Monaco defender on loan

Terence Kongolo in action for Feyenoord against Manchester United in last year's Europa League

Huddersfield have signed Monaco and Netherlands defender Terence Kongolo on loan for the rest of the season.

Terriers manager David Wagner was keen to bolster his defensive options this month, and Kongolo has been signed before Saturday's FA Cup tie at Bolton.

The 23-year-old only joined Monaco from Dutch side Feyernoord in the summer for 15m euros (£13.38m).

"Terence is a top player who we've followed from his time at Feyenoord," said Wagner.

"His big summer move to Monaco put him out of our reach at the time, but we're delighted we can bring him in on loan now.

"He is a high-quality young centre-back and will provide us with a great option for the rest of the Premier League season. With Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic returning from long-term injuries, it was important to have this.

"Terence has qualities that will really suit our style of play. He's athletic and mobile and he plays on the front foot in the way he defends and uses the ball."

Kongolo has made six appearances this season, mostly at left-back.

