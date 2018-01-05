Lewis Morgan: Celtic sign winger and loan him back to St Mirren

Lewis Morgan has signed a deal until 2022 at Celtic but will spend the rest of the season with St Mirren

Celtic have signed St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan and loaned him back to the Buddies for the rest of the season.

The fee for the 21-year-old is around £300,000, with Morgan having signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Celtic.

The Scotland Under-21 international has scored 13 goals this term, helping St Mirren to the top of the Scottish Championship.

Morgan, who made his Buddies debut in September 2014, against Celtic, was due to be out of contract in the summer.

Speaking on Thursday, he told BBC Scotland: "I want to test myself at a higher level and what's most important is that I will be at St Mirren until the end of the year.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully pushing towards the title and I know we're certainly capable of it."

The new addition, who can also play as a left or central attacking midfielder, is confident he can force his way into the Scottish champions' starting line-up.

"I got written off here by St Mirren fans when I was coming through - that's part and parcel of football," Morgan said.

"People want big names and I think any player in Scotland maybe doesn't get the credit they deserve, the level of football is better than most people give credit for.

"It's a challenge and I'll be looking to go there and make an impact - I'm certainly not going there to sit on the bench anyway."

The Paisley side, who were relegated from the top flight in 2015, are three points clear at the top of their division.

Morgan becomes Celtic's second January signing after the arrival of central defender Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig.