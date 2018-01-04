Walter Mazzarri replaces Sinisa Mihajlovic as Torino manager

Walter Mazzarri managed Napoli and Inter Milan before his season at Watford

Torino have appointed former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri after sacking Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The club are 10th in Serie A but have won only five of their 19 league games this season.

Mihajlovic, who was in charge for 18 months, was sent to the stands in his last match as manager - a 2-0 defeat by neighbours Juventus in the Italian Cup quarter-finals.

Mazzarri left Watford during the summer after one season in charge.