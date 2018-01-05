Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Murphy, Morgan, Pena, Celtic, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic's Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 20, is on a shortlist of left-backs Manchester United are considering signing. (Daily Record)

Carlos Pena's impending move from Rangers to Cruz Azul could be the first of many departures from the club with Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso, Eduardo Herrera and Dalcio set to follow the midfielder out of the Ibrox exit door and Lee Hodson another player the club would consider offers for. (Sun)

Moving on? Pena, Hodson and Cardoso may leave Rangers in the January window

Jamie Murphy, 28, says joining Rangers will fulfil a boyhood dream. (National)

Murphy's move from Brighton and Hove Albion will be a £1m-plus deal. (Daily Mail)

The winger is expected to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal at Rangers. (Times - subscription required)

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong believes the winter break has come at a good time for the reigning Scottish champions. (Herald)

St Mirren manager Jack Ross believes Lewis Morgan can have a similar impact at Celtic as Armstrong once the 21-year-old midfielder completes a move to Brendan Rodgers' side. (Daily Mail)

Ross insists Morgan has all the attributes he needs to be a success at Celtic. (Herald)

Morgan had a medical on Thursday before an expected move to Celtic

And the Buddies boss says the £300,000 deal and getting Morgan loaned back to St Mirren for the rest of the season is as good a piece of business as it could have been for the Paisley club. (Scotsman)

New Ibrox assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl is thrilled to be back at Rangers after two previous spells at the club. (Sun)

Celtic forward Nadir Ciftci, on loan at Plymouth Argyle, will not return to his parent club in the January transfer window but could move to another team after struggling to make an impact at Home Park. (Herald)

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley has defended the club's handling of the abuse directed towards Dunfermline Athletic's Dean Shiels during Tuesday's meeting of the clubs after the player's father, Kenny, criticised the Bairns. (Daily Record)

TENNIS GOSSIP

Retired doubles player Colin Fleming says Scottish compatriot Andy Murray "has made a career out of finding a way" and "if there is a way back from this then Andy will find it". Murray's hip injury absence has kept him out of action since last year's Wimbledon and he will miss the Australian Open. (Herald)

Leading hip specialist Max Fehily believes surgery could help Murray return to his best form. (Scotsman)