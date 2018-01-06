Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona to sign Liverpool and Brazil midfielder in £142m deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Philippe Coutinho: Five of his best Liverpool goals as he joins Barcelona

Barcelona will sign Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in a £142m deal, one of the most expensive transfers of all time.

The Reds are expected to receive £105m up front - a British record - for the 25-year-old Brazil international, with the rest in realistic add-ons.

The playmaker will sign a five-and-half year deal at the Nou Camp and will have a buyout clause of 400m euros (£355m).

He joined Liverpool from Inter Milan for £8.5m in January 2013,

The final deal will be eclipsed only by the £200m Paris St-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar last summer, and the £165.7m Kylian Mbappe will cost PSG at the end of his initial loan spell from Monaco.

Coutinho stayed behind on Merseyside while final negotiations were concluded as his Liverpool team-mates flew to Dubai for a mid-season break.

"In the next hours we will inform you of the details of the player's arrival and presentation," the Spanish club said in a statement.

'A move he was desperate to make'

Liverpool rejected three Barca bids and a transfer request from the player during the summer transfer window.

The last of Barcelona's three bids was £118m - which included add-ons totalling in excess of £30m based on Coutinho winning the Ballon d'Or and other built-in clauses.

Coutinho only signed a new five-year deal, which did not include a release clause, with the Anfield club in January.

"It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his team-mates this was a move he was desperate to make happen."

Klopp said the club had "hoped" they would be able to persuade the player to stay, adding: "The club did everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of Liverpool was as attractive as moving to Spain.

"It is with great reluctance that we - as a team and club - prepare to say farewell to a good friend, a wonderful person and a fantastic player in Coutinho.

"The relationship we have for him means with a heavy heart we wish him well."

The player has a minor thigh injury and missed the club's past two games, including Friday's FA Cup third-round win against Everton.

He will not be eligible to play for Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea, having already played a key role in Liverpool's qualification for the knockout phase.

Coutinho's name briefly appeared on a Nike advert for Barcelona shirts last week before being removed.

Born in Rocha, Rio de Janiero on 12 June, 1992

Began youth career at Brazilian side Vasco de Gama

Bought by Inter Milan as a 16-year-old, but remained at Vasco on loan for two years

Made Inter debut in 2010, but struggled to hold down a first-team place and was loaned to Espanyol

Part of the Brazil team that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2011

Coutinho joined Liverpool for £8.5m in January 2013

Scored five goals in 33 games as Liverpool missed out on the title to Manchester City in 2013-14

Netted 13 times and made seven assists in the Premier League last season to pique Barcelona's interest

Any team in the world would miss Coutinho - Klopp

Like Zico, Ronaldinho, Messi... what they say about Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013

When Rafael Benitez introduced new signing Philippe Coutinho to the Italian media in the summer of 2010, he declared the Brazilian "the future of Inter Milan".

Former Liverpool team-mate, and now Barcelona colleague, Luis Suarez said he gave the Reds "faith in having the ball". He said: "His technical ability is so good. You knew that he wouldn't lose it, you knew that he would produce something special with it, that he would always chose the right pass."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who coached Coutinho when he was on loan at Espanyol, said the Brazilian "has a special magic in his feet", adding: "Philippe has a special magic in his feet. I do think he has that same quality that Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi have."

Former striker Careca compared Coutinho's creative ability to that of another Brazil legend: "He reminds me of Zico."

Coutinho, on making it as a professional, said the mental side of the game was key: "Most of the youngsters I grew up playing with do not have a career in the game now. Sometimes people think it is easy to be a footballer but it is hard work that never stops."