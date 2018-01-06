Roberto Firmino-Mason Holgate clash: FA begins investigation

Media playback is not supported on this device MOTD pundits on Holgate's push on Firmino

The clash between Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and Everton defender Mason Holgate in the Reds' 2-1 FA Cup win is now being investigated by the Football Association.

Holgate pushed Firmino over the advertising hoardings and into the crowd at Anfield, with the Toffees player left furious after the pair subsequently exchanged angry words.

An FA statement said referee Bobby Madley was "made aware of an allegation" during Friday's game and included it in his match report.

"We will now begin making enquiries into the matter," a spokesman said.

Neither player was booked after the first-half incident and Liverpool said on Friday they would co-operate fully in any investigation.

"While that process is ongoing, we will not be making any further comment," a club spokesman added.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce was asked about the incident after the game and said: "I haven't found out exactly what happened. I'm here to talk about football not controversial issues.

"Even if I had or hadn't spoken to Mason Holgate I wouldn't tell anyone because that's another area of the authority of the football club. I will let the director of football [Steve Walsh] deal with that."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added: "I only heard about something but I can't say anything about it because, so far, I couldn't speak to anybody and I think, from now on, first of all the club will answer.

"I don't really know anything about it."

James Milner opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised for the visitors - but Virgil van Dijk scored the winner on his debut to put Liverpool into the fourth round.

