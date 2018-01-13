Hull City 0-0 Reading

Reading have not won a game since beating Sunderland on 2 December

Reading's winless run was extended to eight matches in all competitions as they were held to a goalless draw at fellow Championship strugglers Hull.

Jon Toral had a goal disallowed after being ruled to have kicked the ball out of Royals keeper Vito Mannone's hands.

Seb Larsson and Jarrod Bowen also went close for the hosts as they pushed for an opening goal after the break.

But Reading held strong in defence and could have stolen it late on when Yann Kermorgant had a shot deflected wide.

The Royals have failed to score in three successive games, having been held to another goalless draw by League Two side Stevenage in the FA Cup in their previous fixture.

Jaap Stam's side reached the play-off final last season, but they are only five points above the relegation zone after 27 games this term.

Hull are also on a poor run, without a win in six games under Nigel Adkins, and are only one point above the bottom three sides.

The Tigers have failed to score in five of their past six Championship games but will hope to improve on that record in their next game against Sunderland, who have conceded more goals than any side in the division.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I think from our point of view it's a third clean sheet in five games played against a team that's very good in possession.

"We've had opportunities to go and score, we've had more penalty area entries than we've probably had this season.

"There's an argument about the goal that was disallowed, should it have been allowed or should it not?

"In my opinion it should be allowed, but I'm led to believe that's there's a rule if the keeper has a hand on the ball. If that is correct the ref has made the right decision."

Reading manager Jaap Stam said:

"You always know strikers need to be cheeky to hit the ball. Vito had the ball in his hand. The decision from the referee was correct.

"Everybody wants to win and get three points but it's not always easy. We were facing a good team, a big club.

"Sometimes you just need to fight and you need to defend and you need to keep a clean sheet, and hopefully from that get something extra. When it is not going well you don't get the opportunities or score the goals."