Match ends, Bury 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Bury 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Charlton climbed back into the League One play-off places after winning at rock-bottom Bury.
Mark Marshall broke the deadlock after 63 minutes and the Addicks were barely troubled as they made it back-to-back league wins for the first time since October.
Bury are now 12 points from safety after suffering their eighth straight defeat - and they have now gone 754 minutes without scoring a league goal.
Ben Reeves and Josh Magennis went close for Charlton before Bury's James Hanson headed wide.
Keeper Ben Amos' punt forward put Magennis clean through but his attempted lob was straight at Connor Ripley.
Reeves was then denied by Ripley before his inswinging free-kick deflected off defender Nathan Cameron and against the far post.
Bury captain Stephen Dawson and Charlton winger Stephy Mavididi both fired off target after the break.
But Joe Aribo turned Joe Skarz and cut back for winger Marshall to sidefoot home his first league goal for Charlton.
Mavididi then struck a post before Josh Laurent scuffed a shot wide as Bury pushed for a late equaliser.
Line-ups
Bury
- 12Ripley
- 27Cameron
- 36Clarke
- 23SkarzSubstituted forCooneyat 75'minutes
- 16IsmailSubstituted forDaiat 75'minutes
- 8Dawson
- 18Laurent
- 3Leigh
- 33BunnSubstituted forMaguireat 85'minutes
- 32Hanson
- 10MayorBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 1Murphy
- 4Tutte
- 7Maguire
- 14Edwards
- 25Dai
- 28Cooney
- 31Danns
Charlton
- 1AmosBooked at 86mins
- 34DijksteelBooked at 78mins
- 15Konsa
- 26Lennon
- 22Dasilva
- 3Kashi
- 17AriboSubstituted forJacksonat 90+1'minutes
- 7Marshall
- 16MavididiSubstituted forForster-Caskeyat 88'minutes
- 12ReevesSubstituted forHackett-Fairchildat 85'minutes
- 9Magennis
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 13Phillips
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 20Solly
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 3,295
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Johnnie Jackson replaces Joe Aribo.
Attempt missed. Peter Clarke (Bury) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Harry Lennon.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Jake Forster-Caskey replaces Stephy Mavididi.
Attempt saved. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Dawson (Bury).
Booking
Ben Amos (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild replaces Ben Reeves.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Chris Maguire replaces Harry Bunn.
Foul by Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic).
Josh Laurent (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Greg Leigh.
Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).
Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Bury).
Booking
Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic).
Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Ryan Cooney replaces Joe Skarz.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Tsun Dai replaces Zeli Ismail.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Peter Clarke (Bury) because of an injury.
Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harry Bunn (Bury).
Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Clarke (Bury).
Attempt saved. Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Attempt blocked. Zeli Ismail (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic).