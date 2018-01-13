League One
Bury0Charlton1

Bury 0-1 Charlton Athletic

Charlton climbed back into the League One play-off places after winning at rock-bottom Bury.

Mark Marshall broke the deadlock after 63 minutes and the Addicks were barely troubled as they made it back-to-back league wins for the first time since October.

Bury are now 12 points from safety after suffering their eighth straight defeat - and they have now gone 754 minutes without scoring a league goal.

Ben Reeves and Josh Magennis went close for Charlton before Bury's James Hanson headed wide.

Keeper Ben Amos' punt forward put Magennis clean through but his attempted lob was straight at Connor Ripley.

Reeves was then denied by Ripley before his inswinging free-kick deflected off defender Nathan Cameron and against the far post.

Bury captain Stephen Dawson and Charlton winger Stephy Mavididi both fired off target after the break.

But Joe Aribo turned Joe Skarz and cut back for winger Marshall to sidefoot home his first league goal for Charlton.

Mavididi then struck a post before Josh Laurent scuffed a shot wide as Bury pushed for a late equaliser.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Bury

  • 12Ripley
  • 27Cameron
  • 36Clarke
  • 23SkarzSubstituted forCooneyat 75'minutes
  • 16IsmailSubstituted forDaiat 75'minutes
  • 8Dawson
  • 18Laurent
  • 3Leigh
  • 33BunnSubstituted forMaguireat 85'minutes
  • 32Hanson
  • 10MayorBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 1Murphy
  • 4Tutte
  • 7Maguire
  • 14Edwards
  • 25Dai
  • 28Cooney
  • 31Danns

Charlton

  • 1AmosBooked at 86mins
  • 34DijksteelBooked at 78mins
  • 15Konsa
  • 26Lennon
  • 22Dasilva
  • 3Kashi
  • 17AriboSubstituted forJacksonat 90+1'minutes
  • 7Marshall
  • 16MavididiSubstituted forForster-Caskeyat 88'minutes
  • 12ReevesSubstituted forHackett-Fairchildat 85'minutes
  • 9Magennis

Substitutes

  • 4Jackson
  • 13Phillips
  • 19Forster-Caskey
  • 20Solly
  • 37Hackett-Fairchild
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
3,295

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home20
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Johnnie Jackson replaces Joe Aribo.

Attempt missed. Peter Clarke (Bury) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Harry Lennon.

Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).

Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Jake Forster-Caskey replaces Stephy Mavididi.

Attempt saved. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen Dawson (Bury).

Booking

Ben Amos (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild replaces Ben Reeves.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Chris Maguire replaces Harry Bunn.

Foul by Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic).

Josh Laurent (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Greg Leigh.

Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).

Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Laurent (Bury).

Booking

Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic).

Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Ryan Cooney replaces Joe Skarz.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Tsun Dai replaces Zeli Ismail.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Peter Clarke (Bury) because of an injury.

Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Harry Bunn (Bury).

Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Clarke (Bury).

Attempt saved. Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.

Attempt blocked. Zeli Ismail (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan26176350123857
2Shrewsbury26166434181654
3Blackburn26157448242452
4Scunthorpe27148538231550
5Bradford2715394336748
6Charlton2712783432243
7Portsmouth27133113431342
8Rotherham27125104536941
9Peterborough2711794337640
10Oxford Utd28108104341238
11Fleetwood27106113841-336
12Doncaster2798103029135
13Plymouth2898113035-535
14Gillingham2781092930-134
15Walsall268993335-233
16Blackpool2889113438-433
17Bristol Rovers27103143643-733
18Southend2887133247-1531
19MK Dons2779112838-1030
20Oldham2878134050-1029
21Northampton2885152548-2329
22Wimbledon2677122231-928
23Rochdale26410122637-1122
24Bury2745181942-2317
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC