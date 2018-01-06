Kundai Benyu: Oldham Athletic sign Celtic midfielder on loan

From the section

Kundai Benyu (left) has made only one Scottish Premiership appearance this season

League One side Oldham Athletic have signed Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu on loan until the end of the season.

Benyu has played in four games for Scottish Premiership side Celtic since signing from Ipswich in June, including two Champions League appearances.

The 20-year-old has been capped twice by Zimbabwe, having made his senior international debut in November.

Meanwhile, Latics midfielder Ollie Banks, 25, has returned from his loan spell at National League club Tranmere.

