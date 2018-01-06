Benevento 3-2 Sampdoria

From the section

Benevento are playing in Serie A for the first time in their history

Serie A bottom club Benevento, who had only one point from their first 18 games, made it two wins in a row by beating 10-man Sampdoria.

Gianluca Caprari opened the scoring for Sampdoria in first-half stoppage time, but Massimo Coda equalised.

Jacopo Sala was then sent off for the visitors before Coda made it 2-1 with a powerful free-kick.

Enrico Brignola got a third, but Sampdoria substitute Dawid Kownacki got one back to set up a nervy finish.

Despite the win, Benevento remain bottom, six points adrift of Verona and eight points from safety.