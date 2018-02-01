Scottish Premiership ins and outs - January 2018

Russell Martin has joined Rangers and Steven Naismith is with Hearts, both on loan from Norwich City

That the most headline-grabbing signings during the January transfer window have been arriving on loan is a reflection of where Scottish football is at.

There were reports at the start of January of big-money interest from Brighton & Hove Albion in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and it ended with Rangers marksman Alfredo Moleros similarly waiting in vain for a supposed £8m bid from Chinese club Beijing Renhe to materialise.

Celtic did get the ball rolling by paying RB Leipzig £1m for central defender Marvin Compper even before the latch was officially unlocked.

But, while those were been dwarfed by the exorbitant fees being paid in England and which led former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk to be sold to Liverpool for £75m from Southampton, nothing has come close to matching it north of the border until Celtic paid a similar amount to secure centre-half Jack Hendry from Dundee a minute before it closed.

Hearts made the most eye-catching capture by securing Steven Naismith on loan from Norwich City, where the Scotland forward had fallen out of favour.

Defender Russell Martin, Naismith's Carrow Road and international team-mate, arrived at Rangers in a similar move and was joined there by two other members of the national squad - winger Jamie Murphy on loan from Brighton and Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings.

Chelsea's Charly Musonda has joined Celtic on loan

Although Rangers have been the most active in terms of restructuring under new manager Graeme Murty, city rivals Celtic attracted what is potentially the most exciting new face.

Charly Musonda arrived from Chelsea with a growing reputation that led the 21-year-old to be linked with a host of clubs, including Real Madrid, according to his new manager at least.

Brendan Rodgers has used his Stamford Bridge connections to engineer an 18-month loan that could have an impact similar to the one that took Patrick Roberts to Celtic Park from Manchester City.

The Northern Irishman also secured one for the future by paying £300,000 for Lewis Morgan and loaning the winger back to St Mirren.

Transfer money has also been redistributed around the Premiership by Aberdeen and Rangers buying defender Michael Devlin and midfielder Greg Docherty respectively from Hamilton Academical.

Kilmarnock signing Aaron Tshibola had a loan to MK Dons from Aston Villa cut short

While it was heartening that some of Scotland's brightest prospects have remained in the domestic game, there has been the usual trickle of talent filtering down to English football.

Hearts sold winger Jamie Walker to Wigan Athletic and striker Isma to Pakhtakor Tashkent in the Uzbekistan top flight, while Norwich bought Kenny McLean from Aberdeen, although the midfielder was another loaned back until the end of the season.

At £500,000, Louis Moult was the most expensive export, the striker leaving Motherwell for Preston North End's bid to reach the Premier League.

The Premiership proved a launch pad for the Englishman to resurrect his career and Aaron Tshibola will be hoping to follow suit at Kilmarnock.

The 23-year-old joined Aston Villa from Reading for £5m in 2016 and, following disappointing spells on loan to Nottingham Forest and MK Dons, has been given one last chance by manager Steve Bruce to live up to his price tag under the tutorage of former Royals boss Steve Clarke.

Second-bottom Partick Thistle were the least active - defender Baily Cargill on loan from Bournemouth being their only addition - and, below them, Ross County will hope to take advantage after making their usual raft of January changes, with former Liverpool striker David Ngog, who was in the Greek Superleague with Panionios, the most well known.

Aberdeen

In: Michael Devlin, defender (Hamilton Academical, undisclosed); Sam Cosgrove, forward (Carlisle United, undisclosed); Niall McGinn, forward (Gwangju). Loan: Freddie Woodman, goalkeeper (Newcastle United); Chidiebere Nwakali, midfielder (Manchester City); Kenny McLean, midfielder (Norwich City).

Out: Kenny McLean, midfielder (Norwich City, undisclosed); Craig Storie, midfielder; Lewis Hutchison, midfielder. Loan: Greg Tansey, midfielder (Ross County); Frank Ross, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Harlain Mbayo, defender (Albion Rovers).

Celtic

In: Jack Hendry, defender (Dundee, undisclosed), Marvin Compper, defender (RB Leipzig, £1m); Lewis Morgan, midfielder (St Mirren, £300,000); Leo Mazis, midfielder (Belconnen United, undisclosed). Loan: Charly Musonda, midfielder (Chelsea); Scott Bain, goalkeeper (Dundee).

Out: None permanent. Loan: Erik Sviatchenko, defender (Midtjylland); Scott Allan, midfielder (Hibernian); Nadir Ciftci, forward (Motherwell); Kundai Benyu, midfielder (Oldham Athletic); Lewis Morgan, midfielder (St Mirren); Conor Hazard, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Joe Thomson, midfielder (Queen of the South); Mark Hill, midfielder (St Mirren); Regan Hendry, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Jamie McCart, defender (Alloa Athletic).

Dundee

In: Jeremy Malherbe, goalkeeper (Dinamo Brest); Genseric Kusunga, defender (Uniao da Madeira). Loan: Simon Murray, forward (Hibernian); Cedwyn Scott, forward (Huddersfield Town).

Out: Jack Hendry, defender (Celtic undisclosed); James McPake, defender (retired). Loan: Scott Bain, goalkeeper (Celtic); James Vincent, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Kyle Gourlay, goalkeeper (Clyde). Loan ended: Scott Allan, midfielder (Celtic).

Hamilton Academical

In: Chrysovalantis Kozoronis, midfielder (Giannina); Marios Ogboe, forward (OFI Crete); Mickel Miller, forward (Carshalton Athletic, undisclosed); Alex Garcia, defender (Marbella). Loan: Charlie Scott, midfielder (Manchester United).

Out: Greg Docherty, midfielder (Rangers, undisclosed); Michael Devlin, defender (Aberdeen, undisclosed); Grant Gillespie, midfielder (Dundee United); Louis Longridge, forward (Falkirk); Rico Quitongo, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Jordan McGregor, defender (Airdrieonians); Massimo Donati, midfielder; Danny O'Halloran, defender. Loan ended: Botti Biabi, forward (Swansea City). Loan: Alex Garcia, defender (Marbella).

Heart of Midlothian

In: Danny Amankwaa, midfielder (Copenhagen); Rico Quitongo, defender (Hamilton Academical). Loan: Steven Naismith, forward (Norwich City); Joaquim Adao, midfielder (Sion); Demetri Mitchell, defender (Manchester United).

Out: Jamie Walker, midfielder (Wigan Athletic, £300,000); Isma Goncalves, forward (Pakhtakor Tashkent, £350,000); Krystian Nowak, defender (Panionios); Cole Stockton, forward (Carlisle United); Kyle Smith, defender; Aaron Reid, defender. Loan ended: Ashley Smith-Brown, defender (Manchester City). Loan: Nikolay Todorov, forward (Queen of the South); Callumn Morrison, forward (Brechin City); Dario Zanatta, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Daniel Baur, defender (Albion Rovers); Aidan Keena, forward (Queen's Park); Alex Petkov (Berwick Rangers).

Hibernian

In: Cammy Bell, goalkeeper (Kilmarnock). Loan: Florian Kamberi, forward (Grasshopper Zurich); Scott Allan, midfielder, (Celtic); Jamie Maclaren, forward (Darmstadt 98); Faycal Rherras, defender (Mechelen).

Out: Anthony Stokes, forward; Liam Fontaine, defender (Ross County); Deivydas Matulevicius, forward. Loan ended: Scott Bain, goalkeeper (Dundee). Loan: Simon Murray, forward (Dundee); Jamie Gullan, forward (Queen's Park); Andrew Blake, defender (Edinburgh City); Ben Stirling, defender (Cowdenbeath). Loan ended: Scott Bain, goalkeeper (Dundee).

Kilmarnock

In: Leo Fasan, goalkeeper (Bury); Jack Paterson, midfielder (unattached). Loan: Aaron Tshibola, midfielder (Aston Villa); Aaron Simpson, defender (Wolverhampton Wanderers); Jasko Keranovic, goalkeeper (West Bromwich Albion).

Out: Cammy Bell, goalkeeper (Hibernian). Loan: Dom Thomas, midfielder (Queen of the South); Daniel Higgins, defender (Airdrieonians); Dean Hawkshaw, midfielder (Stranraer).

Motherwell

In: Curtis Main, forward (Portsmouth); Giannadios Xenodochov, goalkeeper (Larisa); Peter Hartley, defender (Blackpool). Loan: Nadir Ciftci, forward (Celtic); Stephen Hendrie, defender (Southend United); Tom Aldred, defender (Bury).

Out: Louis Moult, forward (Preston North End, £500,000); Alex Fisher, forward (Yeovil Town); Stevie Hammell, defender (retired); Jack McMillan, defender (Livingston). Loan: Adam Livingstone, defender (East Fife)

Partick Thistle

In: None permanent. Loan: Baily Cargill, defender (Bournemouth).

Out: Milan Nitriansky, defender; Jack Livesey, goalkeeper (Burton Albion, undisclosed). Loan ended: Jordan Turnbull, defender (Coventry City). Loan: Kevin Nisbet, forward (Dumbarton); Antony Eadie, midfielder (Cumbernauld Colts); James Stokes, midfielder (BSC Glasgow).

Rangers

In: Jimmy Nicholl, assistant manager (Falkirk); Greg Docherty, midfielder (Hamilton Academical, undisclosed); Declan John, defender (Cardiff City); Glenn Middleton, midfielder (Norwich City, undisclosed). Loan: Jamie Murphy, midfielder (Brighton & Hove Albion); Russell Martin, defender (Norwich City); Jason Cummings, forward (Nottingham Forest); Sean Goss, midfielder (Queens Park Rangers).

Out: Danny Wilson, defender (Colorado Rapids). Loan: Carlos Pena, midfielder (Cruz Azul); Myles Beerman, defender (Queen of the South); Jordan Thompson, midfielder (Livingston); Kieran Wright, goalkeeper (Albion Rovers); Ross Lyon, midfielder (Stranraer).

Ross County

In: David Ngog, forward (Panionios); Liam Fontaine, defender, (Hibernian); Inih Effiong, forward (Woking, undisclosed). Loan: Greg Tansey, midfielder (Aberdeen); Harry Souttar, defender (Stoke City); Max Melbourne, defender (West Bromwich Albion); Mattias Kait, midfielder (Fulham).

Out: Kenny van der Weg, defender. Loan: Thomas Mikkelsen, forward (Dundee United); Dylan Dykes, midfielder (Stranraer); Russell Dingwall, forward (Forfar Athletic); Ross MacIver, midfielder (Forfar Athletic).

St Johnstone

In: David McMillan, forward (Dundalk). Loan: George Williams, midfielder (Fulham); Matty Willock, midfielder (Manchester United).

Out: Graham Cummins, forward (Cork City); Craig Thomson, midfielder (East Fife); Paul Paton, midfielder; Ally Gilchrist, defender. Loan ended: Michael O'Halloran, forward (Rangers). Loan: Ben MacKenzie, goalkeeper (East Fife); Greg Hurst, forward (Forfar Athletic); Danny Jardine, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Nathan Brown, defender (Spartans).

