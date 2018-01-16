West Ham United 1-0 Shrewsbury Town

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: West Ham 1-0 Shrewsbury (aet)

Reece Burke scored his first goal for West Ham in the second half of extra time as the Premier League side edged out League One Shrewsbury in their FA Cup third-round replay.

Burke, 21, broke the deadlock in the 112th minute with a superb half-volley which went in via the underside of the crossbar.

West Ham twice had efforts cleared off the line in the first half of extra time, having been pushed all the way by the League One promotion chasers.

The visitors had the best chance of the opening 90 minutes when Stefan Payne was denied by a superb save by former Shrewsbury goalkeeper Joe Hart.

West Ham will face either Wigan or Bournemouth in the fourth round.

Shrewsbury had not looked out of place in the first 45 minutes following a goalless draw between the pair 10 days ago. Manuel Lanzini's free-kick after 38 minutes, which was saved by visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson, was the best the home side could muster.

West Ham improved in the second half, but it was Shrewsbury who came close to opening the scoring just after the hour mark as Payne raced through one-on-one only to be denied by Hart.

Marko Arnautovic's introduction with just over 20 minutes of normal time remaining handed West Ham a new dimension and the Austrian created a string of chances inside the final 10 minutes. But neither side was able to make a breakthrough in the 90 minutes.

West Ham had two chances cleared off the line in the first half of extra time as Ben Godfrey did well to clear Mark Noble's looping header before substitute James Bolton was on hand to block Lanzini's shot following good work from Arnautovic.

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini had a chance cleared off the line in the second half of extra time

But with Shrewsbury tiring and looking to waste time to take the tie to penalties, the visitors failed to clear their lines and defender Burke took full advantage on what was his 14th appearance in all competitions for West Ham.

West Ham's fourth round tie with either Wigan or Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 27 January, either side of Premier League outings against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

West Ham manager David Moyes said: "Cup ties are difficult, the expectation is on us to make all the running.

"The expectation was too high and I knew with our team it was going to be touch and go."

Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst said: "I'm very proud of the players but extremely disappointed with the goal we conceded.

"Out of all the players on show - I don't mean it disrespectfully to the goalscorer - but the type of goal we conceded was heart-breaking."