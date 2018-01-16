Match ends, West Ham United 1, Shrewsbury Town 0.
West Ham United 1-0 Shrewsbury Town
Reece Burke scored his first goal for West Ham in the second half of extra time as the Premier League side edged out League One Shrewsbury in their FA Cup third-round replay.
Burke, 21, broke the deadlock in the 112th minute with a superb half-volley which went in via the underside of the crossbar.
West Ham twice had efforts cleared off the line in the first half of extra time, having been pushed all the way by the League One promotion chasers.
The visitors had the best chance of the opening 90 minutes when Stefan Payne was denied by a superb save by former Shrewsbury goalkeeper Joe Hart.
West Ham will face either Wigan or Bournemouth in the fourth round.
Shrewsbury had not looked out of place in the first 45 minutes following a goalless draw between the pair 10 days ago. Manuel Lanzini's free-kick after 38 minutes, which was saved by visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson, was the best the home side could muster.
West Ham improved in the second half, but it was Shrewsbury who came close to opening the scoring just after the hour mark as Payne raced through one-on-one only to be denied by Hart.
Marko Arnautovic's introduction with just over 20 minutes of normal time remaining handed West Ham a new dimension and the Austrian created a string of chances inside the final 10 minutes. But neither side was able to make a breakthrough in the 90 minutes.
West Ham had two chances cleared off the line in the first half of extra time as Ben Godfrey did well to clear Mark Noble's looping header before substitute James Bolton was on hand to block Lanzini's shot following good work from Arnautovic.
But with Shrewsbury tiring and looking to waste time to take the tie to penalties, the visitors failed to clear their lines and defender Burke took full advantage on what was his 14th appearance in all competitions for West Ham.
West Ham's fourth round tie with either Wigan or Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 27 January, either side of Premier League outings against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.
West Ham manager David Moyes said: "Cup ties are difficult, the expectation is on us to make all the running.
"The expectation was too high and I knew with our team it was going to be touch and go."
Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst said: "I'm very proud of the players but extremely disappointed with the goal we conceded.
"Out of all the players on show - I don't mean it disrespectfully to the goalscorer - but the type of goal we conceded was heart-breaking."
Line-ups
West Ham
- 25Hart
- 22ByramSubstituted forZabaletaat 90+1'minutes
- 32Burke
- 21Ogbonna
- 26Masuaku
- 35OxfordSubstituted forNobleat 69'minutes
- 14Obiang
- 20A AyewSubstituted forArnautovicat 69'minutes
- 33Cullen
- 10Lanzini
- 29Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Zabaleta
- 7Arnautovic
- 13Adrián
- 16Noble
- 23Haksabanovic
- 42Samuelsen
- 46Makasi
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 2RileySubstituted forDoddsat 74'minutes
- 22NsialaBooked at 71mins
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 3LoweSubstituted forBoltonat 101'minutes
- 7WhalleySubstituted forRodmanat 78'minutes
- 4Godfrey
- 8Ogogo
- 20NolanBooked at 66mins
- 45PayneSubstituted forMorrisat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Morris
- 10Dodds
- 13Bolton
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 23Rodman
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 39,867
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away21
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, West Ham United 1, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Offside, West Ham United. Antonio Martínez tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
Josh Cullen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Antonio Martínez (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Omar Beckles.
Josh Cullen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United).
Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna tries a through ball, but Antonio Martínez is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Reece Burke (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Martínez following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Omar Beckles.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
Attempt missed. Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Foul by Pedro Obiang (West Ham United).
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Martínez (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Second Half Extra Time begins West Ham United 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, West Ham United 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).
Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Alex Rodman tries a through ball, but Carlton Morris is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. James Bolton replaces Max Lowe.
Attempt saved. Antonio Martínez (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Antonio Martínez (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta with a cross.
Attempt missed. Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aristote Nsiala.
Attempt blocked. Mark Noble (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Omar Beckles.
Attempt blocked. Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Foul by Antonio Martínez (West Ham United).
Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half Extra Time begins West Ham United 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.