Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood Town

Kelechi Iheanacho became the first player to score a goal awarded by a video assistant referee in English football as Leicester beat Fleetwood in an FA Cup third-round replay.
Iheanacho opened the scoring - with a routine strike - from Islam Slimani's pass.
The big talking point of the game came when the former Manchester City striker initially had a goal disallowed for offside from Riyad Mahrez's through ball.
But referee Jonathan Moss liaised with video official Mike Jones, who told him Nathan Pond's trailing foot was keeping Iheanacho onside, and the goal was awarded 67 seconds after it hit the back of the net.
The victory earned Leicester a tie at Peterborough in the next round.
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who missed the 0-0 draw in the initial tie, came on late on to face his former club, who are mid-table in League One.
VAR passes first major audition
This is the third time the video assistant referee (VAR) has been used as a trial in English football, all this month, after Brighton v Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and Chelsea v Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.
The video referee was consulted in both those games, but never used to reverse a decision.
So 16 January 2018 and the first VAR decision becomes a landmark date for English football, like the first substitute to come on or the first game to be played under floodlights.
Moss had briefly spoken to the video official when Iheanacho had an earlier goal ruled out because the ball had crossed the byeline before Demarai Gray crossed it.
He also had another chat when Leicester's Vicente Iborra was pulled back in the box, but they decided not to award a penalty.
And he consulted him again after disallowing a second goal by the Nigerian for offside.
But this time Jones decided - correctly - that Pond was actually keeping him onside, a decision that was easily missed in real time by the officials.
Referee Moss would have had the choice to watch it again on a screen on the side of the pitch, had he wanted to - but he had the freedom to trust the video official.
Iheanacho takes his chance
Nigeria striker Iheanacho, 21, has been disappointing since his £25m summer move from Manchester City.
He has not had many chances - only playing a total of 403 minutes before the game against Fleetwood, but he has rarely impressed during that time - one goal against Leeds in the EFL Cup in October aside.
But he did a good job against Fleetwood, opening the scoring with their first shot of the whole tie after converting a pass from fellow bit-part big-money forward Slimani.
He then played in Slimani with a good ball over the top, but the Algerian - who did not look impressed to be replaced after 55 minutes - volleyed wide.
Iheanacho did well for his historic goal, when he ran on to captain-for-the-day Mahrez's through ball before clipping the ball over keeper Chris Neal.
Fleetwood played their part in the first half, with Ashley Hunter forcing a diving save from Eldin Jakupovic and Conor McAleny going close on several occasions.
But in the end the quality of Iheanacho was too much for them.
Line-ups
Leicester
- 17Jakupovic
- 18Amartey
- 16Dragovic
- 29BenalouaneBooked at 35mins
- 28Fuchs
- 26MahrezSubstituted forVardyat 81'minutes
- 14Adrien Silva
- 21Iborra
- 7Gray
- 8IheanachoBooked at 17minsSubstituted forOkazakiat 81'minutes
- 19SlimaniSubstituted forAlbrightonat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Vardy
- 11Albrighton
- 12Hamer
- 15Maguire
- 20Okazaki
- 25Ndidi
- 32Barnes
Fleetwood
- 1Neal
- 19Jones
- 6Pond
- 12Bolger
- 3Bell
- 22Hunter
- 18GlendonBooked at 45mins
- 23SchwablSubstituted forGrantat 72'minutes
- 8DempseyBooked at 71mins
- 10McAlenySubstituted forBurnsat 65'minutes
- 7Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forColeat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Coyle
- 9Burns
- 11Grant
- 21Cairns
- 28Sowerby
- 38Cargill
- 44Cole
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 17,237
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Fleetwood Town 0.
Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
Offside, Leicester City. Adrien Silva tries a through ball, but Marc Albrighton is caught offside.
Foul by Demarai Gray (Leicester City).
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Leicester City).
Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Devante Cole.
Attempt missed. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adrien Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Jamie Vardy replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Kelechi Iheanacho.
Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Leicester City). Video Review.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 2, Fleetwood Town 0. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a through ball.
Foul by Daniel Amartey (Leicester City).
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Markus Schwabl.
Booking
Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Devante Cole replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Wes Burns replaces Conor McAleny.
Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Leicester City) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gethin Jones.
Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Markus Schwabl (Fleetwood Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) because of an injury.
Foul by Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City).
Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Islam Slimani.
Islam Slimani (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.