Brown has made 14 appearances for Brighton this season in all competitions

Forward Izzy Brown will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee ligament injury in Brighton's FA Cup third-round victory over Crystal Palace on Monday.

In a social media post, Brown confirmed he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament and needs surgery.

"Not the news I wanted," he said. external-link

"I will come back fitter and stronger and hopefully be ready for next season."

Brown, who has had loan spells with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham and Huddersfield, also thanked Brighton and their fans for their support.

"I've met some amazing people here and these memories will be with me forever," he added. "See you all next season."