Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese striker signs new deal at 50

In 2017, Kazuyoshi Miura (centre) became the first 50-year-old player to score in the Japanese league.

Striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 51 next month, has signed a new contract with Japanese second division club Yokohama FC.

The deal means he will enter the 33rd season of his record-breaking career, which began at the Brazilian side Santos in 1986.

"I will always play my heart out and hope to continue to grow (as a player)," he told Kyodo news agency.

The former Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb player has been at Yokohama since 2005.

Capped 89 times for his country, Miura's 139 goals place him sixth in the all-time list of top scorers in J-League's top division.

Facts and stats from a long career