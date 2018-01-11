Nathan Blissett and Jakub Sokolik to leave Plymouth Argyle in January window

Nathan Blissett (left) and Jakub Sokolik have made 21 appearances between them for Plymouth Argyle this season

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says striker Nathan Blissett and defender Jakub Sokolik will leave the club before the end of January.

Blissett, 27, joined Argyle for £15,000 last January from Torquay United, but has scored just four goals in 25 games.

Sokolik, 24, moved on a free transfer last January, but has not played a league game since the end of September.

"We've allowed them to speak to other clubs and they're doing that at this moment in time," Adams told BBC Devon.

"Over the next week or so we will have a conclusion and they will probably be at another club."

With Nadir Ciftci leaving the club on Tuesday, Adams says he is in the market for another forward to support Ryan Taylor and Jake Jervis.

"We will look to try and take another one in," added Adams.

"I had hoped to get a player in from a Championship club this week, but they agreed a deal with another club for another player, but the club don't want to release him so there's a knock-on effect.

"We're in a chain and we're just part of that at this moment in time, and that's what happens in the January period.

"You have to hold your nerve. Players will be available, won't be available and then be available again."