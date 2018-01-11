Michael Smith: Rotherham sign Bury striker for undisclosed fee

Michael Smith failed to score in his final 14 league appearances for Bury

Rotherham have signed Bury striker Michael Smith for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal.

The 26-year-old joined the Shakers from Portsmouth in August and scored once in 19 league appearances.

The former Charlton and Swindon man could make his debut for the Millers in Saturday's trip to Oldham.

"I like to think of myself as more than a target man. I like to get the ball down and play," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

