Sion president Christian Constantin appeals against ban for slapping Rolf Fringer

Sion president Christian Constantin (centre) walks away from the scene of the incident inside Lugano's stadium

Sion president Christian Constantin is appealing against the nine-month ban he received for slapping former Switzerland coach Rolf Fringer.

Video footage showed Constantin striking Fringer - now a TV pundit - while he was on the ground following a Swiss Super League game in September.

Fringer said he had been hit several times before the blow caught on tape.

The Swiss Football League initially banned Constantin for 14 months, but reduced his suspension in December.

It also reduced his initial fine from 100,000 Swiss francs (£75,790) to 30,000 Swiss francs (£22,740), after Constantin appealed against the punishment.

The 61-year-old is now appealing for the ban to be overturned in full by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A date for the hearing has not yet been set.

Fringer, 60, managed Switzerland from August 1996 to October 1997. His last job in management was with FC Zurich in 2012.