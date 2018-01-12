Bolton Wanderers: Harry Charsley joins on loan from Everton until end of season

Harry Charsley helped Everton to a 3-0 win against Apollon Limassol on his senior debut

Bolton Wanderers have agreed a loan deal for Everton midfielder Harry Charsley until the end of the season.

Charlsley, 21, made his senior debut for the Toffees last month in the Europa League against Apollon Limassol.

He has been with Everton since the age of nine and has represented Republic of Ireland at youth level.

"We're very much looking forward to working with Harry and he is a very good acquisition for us," Bolton manager Phil Parkinson said.

