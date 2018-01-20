Match ends, Sunderland 1, Hull City 0.
Sunderland 1-0 Hull City
-
Joel Asoro's first senior goal gave Sunderland a narrow win over fellow Championship strugglers Hull City.
The hosts took a deserved lead when Asoro calmly rounded off a good move.
Former Black Cats striker Frazier Campbell should have levelled when he fired wide from Evadro's low cross after the break.
Asoro was booked for diving when he went down in the area under pressure from Michael Dawson in the area as Sunderland held on.
Victory for the hosts was only their second at the Stadium of Light this season and stretched Hull's winless league run to seven games.
Chris Coleman's side made a bright start with both Billy Jones and Josh Maja going close before Asoro gave them the lead after 19 minutes.
The visitors had chances to level but Campbell fired wastefully wide, David Meyler hit a shot straight at home keeper Robbin Ruiter and Jon Toral blasted over.
Defeat for Nigel Adkins' men left them above Sunderland, who are third from bottom, on goal difference only.
Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:
"The goal we scored, I don't think any team I've ever managed have scored a goal as good as that.
"It was absolutely fabulous.
"The passing, the movement and the finish was brilliant."
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins:
"We've not got the three points we needed and a team close to us in the division has. I was concerned about how poor we were in the first 35 minutes.
"The warm-up was good, the mood in the dressing room was spot on and we go out there focused and for me we didn't get anywhere near in the duels you need to win and be competitive in in a game of football.
"In the second half we were better and got the ball into the area but we couldn't find the goal we needed and it's a bad loss."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 18BrowningBooked at 58mins
- 16O'Shea
- 35Clarke-Salter
- 2JonesSubstituted forMatthewsat 34'minutes
- 6CattermoleBooked at 90mins
- 28Robson
- 3Oviedo
- 26Honeyman
- 20MajaSubstituted forGoochat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 29AsoroBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 13McManaman
- 15Galloway
- 19McGeady
- 21Matthews
- 22Love
- 27Gooch
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 29Tomori
- 21DawsonBooked at 74mins
- 5Hector
- 34Aina
- 8Meyler
- 16LarssonBooked at 81mins
- 11ToralSubstituted forIrvineat 69'minutes
- 15EvandroSubstituted forDickoat 79'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 25CampbellSubstituted forKeaneat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mazuch
- 4Irvine
- 9Dicko
- 12Marshall
- 19Keane
- 22Henriksen
- 24Clark
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 27,437
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Hull City 0.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Michael Hector.
Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Asoro.
Attempt saved. David Meyler (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Dawson with a headed pass.
Booking
Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
Booking
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Michael Hector (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. David Meyler (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Attempt blocked. Michael Hector (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Robson.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces Josh Maja.
Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo.
Attempt saved. Ethan Robson (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Ethan Robson (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Booking
Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Hull City).
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Nouha Dicko replaces Evandro.
Booking
Joel Asoro (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
Joel Asoro (Sunderland) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Evandro (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ethan Robson (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Will Keane replaces Fraizer Campbell.
Booking
Michael Dawson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Joel Asoro (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Evandro.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jackson Irvine replaces Jon Toral.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Adam Matthews.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
Attempt blocked. Evandro (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Michael Hector (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Tyias Browning.