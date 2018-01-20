Match ends, Fulham 6, Burton Albion 0.
Fulham 6-0 Burton Albion
Fulham extended their unbeaten league run to six matches as they sent Burton to the foot of the table.
Lucas Piazon squared for Rui Fonte to tap in the opener before Ryan Fredericks teed up Piazon to double the lead with a curling shot.
Fredericks then crossed for Fonte, who stabbed home at the second attempt.
Ryan Sessegnon slid in after the break, then slotted home from close range before Aboubakar Kamara's cool chip capped Burton's miserable afternoon.
Despite their struggles this season, Burton had won three successive away matches as they headed to Craven Cottage, picking up 16 points on the road this season, double their total at home.
But their hopes of extending that record in Nigel Clough's 100th game in charge lay in tatters by half-time against a rampant Fulham side.
They peppered Stephen Bywater's goal with 21 shots - 10 of them on target - as Fredericks created numerous chances at will, while leading scorer Sessegnon turned in another impressive performance and took his goal tally for the season to nine.
The hosts won just one of their first nine home matches in the league this season, but their fifth straight win at Craven Cottage moved them to within a place and a point of the play-off spots.
Burton, who have lost six of their last 10 in the league, were leapfrogged by Sunderland, who beat Hull, and Birmingham, who claimed a draw at Preston.
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:
"Lucas played very well today. It's great for his confidence after a long injury. He has been part of our improvement in the last few games.
"He scored a goal, he feels happy in himself and from finding some end product from his work. And he will get better in the future.
"It's great news for Rui to score two goals today. We expect some games where we won't find as much space behind the defensive line and Rui can help us with his movement. It's great for his confidence. He is working well daily and trying to prove himself.
"It's good to extend our good run. My team were focused and concentrated and played good football."
Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:
"We just can't cope with the quality that they've got.
"It sounds silly, but three of the goals are just deflections that have ricocheted and dropped down to them.
"But just with the quality players they have all over the pitch, you need everything to go in your favour."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 1Bettinelli
- 2Fredericks
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 4Odoi
- 16NorwoodSubstituted forCairneyat 64'minutes
- 6McDonald
- 8Johansen
- 20PiazonSubstituted forDe La Torreat 81'minutes
- 9FonteSubstituted forKamaraat 75'minutes
- 3R Sessegnon
Substitutes
- 7Kebano
- 10Cairney
- 23Djalo
- 27Button
- 36De La Torre
- 37Edun
- 47Kamara
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 10Akins
- 2BrayfordSubstituted forAkpanat 70'minutes
- 23Buxton
- 5McFadzean
- 12Flanagan
- 20SamuelsenBooked at 75minsSubstituted forSbarraat 78'minutes
- 15Naylor
- 7MurphyBooked at 6minsSubstituted forAllenat 64'minutes
- 11Dyer
- 17Sordell
Substitutes
- 4Allen
- 8Lund
- 16Varney
- 19Palmer
- 21Akpan
- 24Campbell
- 26Sbarra
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 19,003
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 6, Burton Albion 0.
Attempt saved. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Denis Odoi.
Attempt saved. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tomas Kalas (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 6, Burton Albion 0. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a through ball following a fast break.
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
Jamie Allen (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Fulham. Kevin McDonald tries a through ball, but Aboubakar Kamara is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Luca De La Torre replaces Lucas Piazon.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 5, Burton Albion 0. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Joe Sbarra replaces Martin Samuelsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Aboubakar Kamara replaces Rui Fonte.
Booking
Martin Samuelsen (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Samuelsen (Burton Albion).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Naylor.
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 4, Burton Albion 0. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks.
Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).
Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Hope Akpan replaces John Brayford.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
Martin Samuelsen (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Piazon (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Jamie Allen replaces Luke Murphy.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Oliver Norwood.
Attempt missed. Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marvin Sordell with a headed pass.
Offside, Fulham. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Rui Fonte is caught offside.
Rui Fonte (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).
Foul by Rui Fonte (Fulham).
Tom Naylor (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.