Leeds United 3-4 Millwall

Jed Wallace's fifth goal of the season earned Millwall a remarkable three points

Jed Wallace's stoppage-time strike gave Millwall an astonishing win in a thrilling game against 10-man Leeds.

The Lions went 2-0 up through Aiden O'Brien and Lee Gregory, while Liam Cooper was sent off before the break for a late challenge on George Saville.

But a double from Pierre-Michel Lasogga, either side of Kemar Roofe's smart finish, put Leeds 3-2 up.

Tom Elliott equalised for Millwall late on and they snatched the points through Wallace's dramatic deflected effort.

Victory for Neil Harris' side was their first away from home this season and left Leeds three points adrift of the play-off places.

The visitors started brightly with O'Brien denied by Felix Wiedwald inside the first minute and Wallace having a goal disallowed for offside before the former headed in from Steve Morison's cross to the far post.

Cooper's red card - Leeds' third in as many games - left them with 10 men for the final 53 minutes and it looked like game over for the hosts when former Morison then contributed his second assist of the day when Gregory tapped in his low centre.

However, within 30 seconds of the restart, Lasogga had pulled a goal back after Shaun Williams missed his clearance, and it was quickly 2-2 when Roofe bundled the ball in after a goalmouth scramble.

Remarkably, Leeds then took the lead when Pablo Hernandez found Lasogga to finish superbly from 25 yards, but Elliott's low shot, with just three minutes of normal time remaining, levelled it up once more.

There was still time for a dramatic finish as Leeds surrendered possession, Millwall broke and Wallace's shot gave his side all three points, lifting them up to 15th.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm feeling very bad. Of course, I cannot be satisfied with the result and the way we did the first half.

"We shoot ourselves in our feet and make it very difficult. Every game we see a stupid red card and we cannot afford that.

"It could be a red card or it could be a yellow card. It's a red from the point of view of the referee and we have to learn. We spoke about discipline this week - it was not because of a spit or a provocation, but because he went in strong."

Millwall boss Neil Harris told BBC Radio London Sport:

"I thought my team, first half, 11 v 11, were outstanding. We could have scored six or seven goals.

"We came in at half-time 2-0 up, and I said, 'Boys - don't step off. If we'd have come in at 6-0, it would have been no disgrace. But it's all about character. Elland Road, 35,000 - any momentum Leeds get, they're going to build off. Give them nothing.'

"Then we gave them three goals in 15 minutes. Fair play to Leeds, because that was some hell of a performance from them - but we shouldn't put ourselves in that position."