Match ends, Leeds United 3, Millwall 4.
Leeds United 3-4 Millwall
Jed Wallace's stoppage-time strike gave Millwall an astonishing win in a thrilling game against 10-man Leeds.
The Lions went 2-0 up through Aiden O'Brien and Lee Gregory, while Liam Cooper was sent off before the break for a late challenge on George Saville.
But a double from Pierre-Michel Lasogga, either side of Kemar Roofe's smart finish, put Leeds 3-2 up.
Tom Elliott equalised for Millwall late on and they snatched the points through Wallace's dramatic deflected effort.
Victory for Neil Harris' side was their first away from home this season and left Leeds three points adrift of the play-off places.
The visitors started brightly with O'Brien denied by Felix Wiedwald inside the first minute and Wallace having a goal disallowed for offside before the former headed in from Steve Morison's cross to the far post.
Cooper's red card - Leeds' third in as many games - left them with 10 men for the final 53 minutes and it looked like game over for the hosts when former Morison then contributed his second assist of the day when Gregory tapped in his low centre.
However, within 30 seconds of the restart, Lasogga had pulled a goal back after Shaun Williams missed his clearance, and it was quickly 2-2 when Roofe bundled the ball in after a goalmouth scramble.
Remarkably, Leeds then took the lead when Pablo Hernandez found Lasogga to finish superbly from 25 yards, but Elliott's low shot, with just three minutes of normal time remaining, levelled it up once more.
There was still time for a dramatic finish as Leeds surrendered possession, Millwall broke and Wallace's shot gave his side all three points, lifting them up to 15th.
Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:
"I'm feeling very bad. Of course, I cannot be satisfied with the result and the way we did the first half.
"We shoot ourselves in our feet and make it very difficult. Every game we see a stupid red card and we cannot afford that.
"It could be a red card or it could be a yellow card. It's a red from the point of view of the referee and we have to learn. We spoke about discipline this week - it was not because of a spit or a provocation, but because he went in strong."
Millwall boss Neil Harris told BBC Radio London Sport:
"I thought my team, first half, 11 v 11, were outstanding. We could have scored six or seven goals.
"We came in at half-time 2-0 up, and I said, 'Boys - don't step off. If we'd have come in at 6-0, it would have been no disgrace. But it's all about character. Elland Road, 35,000 - any momentum Leeds get, they're going to build off. Give them nothing.'
"Then we gave them three goals in 15 minutes. Fair play to Leeds, because that was some hell of a performance from them - but we shouldn't put ourselves in that position."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 13Wiedwald
- 28Berardi
- 18JanssonBooked at 41mins
- 6CooperBooked at 37mins
- 12De Bock
- 25VieiraSubstituted forPenningtonat 43'minutes
- 23PhillipsBooked at 86mins
- 19Hernández
- 7RoofeSubstituted forDallasat 74'minutes
- 10AlioskiBooked at 58mins
- 9LasoggaSubstituted forShaughnessyat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lonergan
- 5Pennington
- 8Anita
- 15Dallas
- 22Cibicki
- 24Sacko
- 35Shaughnessy
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 2McLaughlinSubstituted forRomeoat 82'minutes
- 4HutchinsonBooked at 51mins
- 35Cooper
- 3MeredithSubstituted forElliottat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Wallace
- 6Williams
- 23Saville
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forFergusonat 63'minutes
- 20Morison
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 5Craig
- 8Thompson
- 11Ferguson
- 12Romeo
- 16Martin
- 18Tunnicliffe
- 19Elliott
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 33,564
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Millwall 4.
Foul by Shane Ferguson (Millwall).
Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Tom Elliott (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Elliott (Millwall).
Matthew Pennington (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Conor Shaughnessy (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 3, Millwall 4. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steve Morison.
Offside, Leeds United. Kalvin Phillips tries a through ball, but Pablo Hernández is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Tom Elliott (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 3, Millwall 3. Tom Elliott (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Cooper with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Booking
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).
Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Conor Shaughnessy replaces Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Mahlon Romeo replaces Conor McLaughlin.
Attempt blocked. Conor McLaughlin (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. George Saville (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shaun Williams with a headed pass following a corner.
Attempt missed. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Matthew Pennington (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Elliott (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Kemar Roofe.
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.
Foul by Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Tom Elliott replaces James Meredith.