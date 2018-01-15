French FA suspends referee after kicking incident

Referee Tony Chapron appeared to aim a kick at Nantes' Diego Carlos

The referee who aimed a kick at a Nantes player before sending him off in a game against Paris St-Germain has been suspended "until further notice" by the French Football Association.

Defender Diego Carlos clipped referee Tony Chapron's heels in what appeared to be an accident in injury time.

Chapron kicked out at the player and then booked him for a second time, apparently for dissent.

PSG won the match 1-0 and Nantes want the second booking rescinded.

In a statement, the French FA said its "technical body for referees (DTA) and the federal commission of referees" had "decided on the withdrawal of Tony Chapron, who had been appointed for Wednesday's Ligue 1 game between Angers and Troyes, until further notice".

It added: "Mr Tony Chapron will shortly be called to meet the LFP [French football league] disciplinary committee.

"Mr Tony Chapron, after reviewing the images, stated that his fall was caused accidentally. He has informed the DTA that he has prepared a report to this effect for the LFP disciplinary commission."

Nantes chairman Waldemar Kita said Chapron should be banned for six months for the "scandalous" incident.

"It's a joke," Kita told French TV. "I received 20 text messages from all over the world telling me that this referee is a joke.

"If I talk too much, I will be summoned by an ethics commission. We have no right to say anything."