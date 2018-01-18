Premier League predictions: Lawro v Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz

Manchester United needed a last-gasp Jesse Lingard goal to rescue a draw against Burnley at Old Trafford in December - how will they fare at Turf Moor on Saturday?

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson: "Burnley's poor run continued with their defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday, and they are now without a win in six league games.

"A late goal cost them a point against Liverpool too, and they have not necessarily been playing that badly, but the problem for Sean Dyche's side is that they have got to get out of their downward spiral."

Lawro is going for a 2-0 United win - do you agree? You can make your own predictions now, take on Lawro and other fans, create your own league and try to make it to the top of the table by playing the new-look BBC Sport Predictor game.

Lawro scored 40 points in week 23, which leaves him in 3,518th place out of more than 350,000 users.

He will be making a prediction for all 380 top-flight games this season, against a variety of guests.

This week, Lawro takes on Pete Wentz, bass player with rock band Fall Out Boy.

Wentz claims - slightly tongue in cheek - to be an expert on the Premier League but he does know his stuff about the sport back in the United States.

Wentz part-owns American team Phoenix Rising with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Drogba also plays for the Arizona team in the United Soccer League, which is the second tier of the US football pyramid.

"With Drogba the interesting thing is that he controls his own destiny," Wentz explained.

"If he wins and goes to the play-offs, then that makes the team successful and he gets to move up.

"I think that is an interesting way to own a team - to be the guy who can literally change the fate of the team."

Drogba, 39, joined Phoenix Rising as a player-owner in April 2017 and scored nine goals in 13 appearances in the USL last season

Wentz also enjoys watching the US at World Cup finals - but will not get the chance this summer after they failed to qualify for the first time since 1986.

He told BBC Sport: "I only really follow football super-hardcore during the World Cup - but maybe not this World Cup!

"Our women's team is really good, though. Really strong and awesome."

Wentz also enjoys watching footage of Lionel Messi at his best, explaining: "Sometimes late at night I will watch YouTubes of Messi when he goes down the whole field and just embarrasses everyone.

"It is kind of mesmerising to watch that kind of thing."

Premier League predictions - week 24 Result Lawro Pete SATURDAY Brighton v Chelsea 0-4 1-1 0-3 Arsenal v Crystal Palace 4-1 2-0 2-1 Burnley v Man Utd 0-1 0-2 0-2 Everton v West Brom 1-1 1-1 1-0 Leicester v Watford 2-0 2-0 2-1 Stoke v Huddersfield 2-0 2-0 3-1 West Ham v Bournemouth 1-1 2-0 2-1 Man City v Newcastle 3-1 3-0 3-1 SUNDAY Southampton v Tottenham 1-1 0-2 2-0 MONDAY Swansea v Liverpool 1-0 0-2 1-4

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Brighton 0-4 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pete's prediction: There is a part of me that wants to say Brighton because I have a lot of friends from Brighton and I want to give them a shout-out - but I do think Chelsea are going to win. 0-3

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pete's prediction: Crystal Palace is a cool name but I think Arsenal are going to take this one. 2-1

Burnley 0-1 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pete's prediction: Who? Burleme? Burn-ley? Ah, I knew that one! I would say that Manchester United are going to win. 0-2

Everton 1-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pete's prediction: Everton, yeah! Tim Howard played for Everton, right? For some reason I have heard about West Brom a lot, but because of Tim Howard, I would say Everton. Does he even play for them still? Ah, no, he doesn't anymore.

Still, I would say 1-0 to Everton in penalty kicks - which is so stupid to say - but don't doubt my expertise!

Leicester 2-0 Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pete's prediction: Leicester have an awesome story, but are they good now? Let's go with Leicester to win, because I love the underdog story. 2-1

Stoke 2-0 Huddersfield

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pete's prediction: I have no idea about either of these two teams, but I am saying Stoke to win. 3-1

West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pete's prediction: 2-1

Man City 3-1 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Pete's prediction: I like Newcastle a lot but I think City will win. 3-1

SUNDAY

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pete's prediction: I have no idea about this one at all but I feel very predictive right now, so I will say Southampton. 2-0

MONDAY

Swansea 1-0 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pete's prediction: I would say Liverpool - they have a cool song. 1-4

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got four correct results, with no perfect scores, from 10 matches for a total of 40 points.

He was up against NBA stars Dario Saric & Aron Baynes, and was beaten by both of them.

Saric got five correct results, with no perfect scores, for a tally of 50, while Baynes also got five correct results, but with two perfect scores. That gave him a total of 110 points.

Total scores after week 23 Lawro 1,920 Guests 1,770

Lawro v Guests P23 W12 D2 L9

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man Utd 23 19 4 0 61 +1 2 Tottenham 23 18 5 0 59 +3 3 Man City 23 18 4 1 58 -2 4 Liverpool 23 16 7 0 55 -1 5 Chelsea 23 15 5 3 50 -1 6 Arsenal 23 10 10 3 40 0 7 Southampton 23 9 6 8 33 +10 8 Bournemouth 23 7 7 9 28 +5 9 West Brom 23 8 4 11 28 +10 10 West Ham 23 5 13 5 28 +1 11 Leicester 23 7 5 11 26 -3 12 Burnley 23 6 6 11 24 -5 13 Stoke 23 5 9 9 24 +5 14 Crystal Palace 23 6 4 13 22 -2 15 Everton 23 5 4 14 19 -6 16 Newcastle 23 4 7 12 19 -1 17 Swansea 23 5 1 17 16 +3 18 Brighton 23 2 8 13 14 -2 19 Watford 23 3 5 15 14 -9 20 Huddersfield 23 1 7 15 10 -6

GUEST LEADERBOARD

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 Justin Hawkins, Chris Shiflett 130 James Anderson*, Joe Johnson* 120 Will Poulter, Moeen Ali 110 Aron Baynes* 100 Cesaro & Seamus, Wretch 32 84 Lawro (average after 23 weeks) 80 John Cena, Darren Campbell 70 Brendan Foster*, Mark Strong 60 Jimmy from Django Django, Will Ferrell, Nish Kumar, Non Stanford, Rick Witter 50 Steve Cram, Michael Dapaah, Channing Tatum, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, Joe Root, Dario Saric 40 Craig David 30 Felix White 20 Richard Osman

* Shows weeks where Lawro had more than one guest, and only the highest score contributed to the guest total.

Lawro's best score: 150 points (week eight v Wretch 32)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week four v Umenyiora and Bell, week five v Non Stanford, week 21 v Darren Campbell and week 23 v Saric and Baynes)