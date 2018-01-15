Scottish Premiership tops Europe in terms of fan attendance figures

Motherwell fans cheer on their side

The Scottish Premiership leads Europe in terms of fan attendance figures on a per capita basis.

With an average of 11,436 fans turning up to Scottish top-flight matches, that represents 0.21% of the population.

Switzerland, Norway (both 0.14%) and Denmark (0.12%) are next on the list, with England's Premier League (0.07%) 11th.

The findings are part of the European Professional Football Leagues' (EPFL) second Fan Attendance Report.

The Swiss-based organisation, which represents the interests of 32 leagues in 25 countries, has measured crowds at games over seven seasons from 2010-11 to 2016-17.

Germany's Bundesliga has the highest average gates per game during this period, with 42,388. The Premier League is second on 35,870, with Spain's La Liga nearly 10,000 behind. Italy's Serie A is fourth and Ligue 1 of France is fifth.

The English Championship is seventh on this list on 17,856 - slightly ahead of Bundesliga 2, but clear of Russia's top flight and the Scottish Premiership in 10th place.

Scotland's top flight, however, comes top in terms of the size of the country's population, and that is despite Premiership attendances falling almost 3% over the period.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "It is a further sign that our game is in good health and we hope that trend will continue in the years ahead."